breezynews.com

Burglary and DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests By Breck Riley, 2 days ago

By Breck Riley, 2 days ago

RICKY T JACKSON, 33, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0. LEROY JOHNSON, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. ...