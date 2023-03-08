Judge delays release of additional Tyre Nichols video footage

The motion ordering the delay of the release of more Tyre Nichols video footage

The 20 hours of additional video related to Tyre Nichols’ beating will no longer be released Wednesday, March 8, after a judge signed off on a motion ordering that the release be delayed until the State of Tennessee and the defendants have reviewed the information.

Records related to the charges and administrative investigations, which also were set for release Wednesday, also are delayed.

“In a response to a Motion for Protective Order filed by attorneys for defense this morning, the Criminal Court of Tennessee for the 30th Judicial District Division 3 has ordered that no video, audio or records related to the City’s administrative investigation may be released until further order by the court,” Allison Fouche, chief communications officer with the city, said in a statement.

The order was signed by Shelby County Criminal Court Division 3 Judge James Jones after a hearing Wednesday morning.

The motion was filed on behalf of the five officers charged in Nichols’ death.

“Upon motion of the defendant, the court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information,” the order reads. “The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as practicable.”