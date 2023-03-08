Open in App
Elon Musk Apologizes For Ridiculing Former Employee

By Danni Button,

2 days ago

For current and former Twitter employees, Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) owner Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform has been tumultuous at best. And after a multi-Tweet exchange between Musk and a former employee inquiring about job status, the Richest Man in the World has issued a public apology for his handling of one particular employee's struggles.

Musk let followers know on Tuesday afternoon that he and former employee Haraldur “Halli” Thorleifsson spoke via voice call to work out the “misunderstanding of the situation” that occurred when Thorleifsson Tweeted at Musk and Twitter to clarify whether or not he'd been laid off.

The tech mogul added in a follow-up Tweet that his response "was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful." Musk made no specific mention of the public perception that his previous reaction mocked Thorleifsson's disability status.

Though he did add that Thorleifsson "is considering remaining at Twitter."

According to Musk's Twitter, he was motivated to contact Thorleifsson directly after a photographer named Daniel Houghton intervened, relaying his own experiences working with Thorleifsson and noting that he felt "certain there’s a deep misunderstanding somewhere in here".

In response, Musk let Houghton know that he was addressing the problem. "It’s a long story," Musk concluded. But perhaps he's learned a lesson. He also added that it's "better to talk to people than communicate via tweet."

