Target thieves arrested in Twin Cities possibly linked to nationwide spree

They were using a fraudulent credit card, and may have stolen $30,000 worth of goods.

Three men from Michigan arrested in West St. Paul on Tuesday may have stolen up to $30,000 worth of goods from a local Target, and may be linked to a nationwide crime spree.

West St. Paul Police Department says it was called to the Target at 1750 Robert St S. at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after three men used a fake credit card to buy more than $1,000 of products.

Police were told by store security that the same three men "were responsible for over $30,000 in thefts last week using the same false pretense to obtain products," according to the department.

The men fled in different directions as police arrived, but all were caught and arrested.

All three men are from Flint, Michigan, with police are looking into the possibility they're linked to a larger crime ring, with one of the men having warrants for felony theft in Florida and Washington.

The trio are being held at Dakota County Jail for felony theft and fleeing police.