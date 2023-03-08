Open in App
West Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The News

Target thieves arrested in Twin Cities possibly linked to nationwide spree

By Adam Uren,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ju3e0_0lBzPKil00

They were using a fraudulent credit card, and may have stolen $30,000 worth of goods.

Three men from Michigan arrested in West St. Paul on Tuesday may have stolen up to $30,000 worth of goods from a local Target, and may be linked to a nationwide crime spree.

West St. Paul Police Department says it was called to the Target at 1750 Robert St S. at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after three men used a fake credit card to buy more than $1,000 of products.

Police were told by store security that the same three men "were responsible for over $30,000 in thefts last week using the same false pretense to obtain products," according to the department.

The men fled in different directions as police arrived, but all were caught and arrested.

All three men are from Flint, Michigan, with police are looking into the possibility they're linked to a larger crime ring, with one of the men having warrants for felony theft in Florida and Washington.

The trio are being held at Dakota County Jail for felony theft and fleeing police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
West St. Paul PD looking into "possible larger nationwide crime spree" following credit card fraud arrests
West Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minneapolis man and woman indicted for kidnapping, robbing Uber driver
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
BCA: Second officer fired weapon in killing of Stillwater suspect
Stillwater, MN8 hours ago
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN9 hours ago
Guilty Pleas Entered in $1 Million Million Embezzlement Case
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
4 kilos of fentanyl found in Michigan linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says
Paw Paw, MI19 hours ago
Police chase ends in crash in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Man who used victims’ stolen identities to commit welfare fraud sentenced
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye
Oak Park Heights, MN14 hours ago
Fatal police shooting of Menomonie home invasion suspect deemed justified
Menomonie, WI1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN1 day ago
Man and woman found shot dead in Anoka County home
Andover, MN14 hours ago
Teen Arrested, Victim ID’D in Fatal Minnesota Shooting
Plymouth, MN2 days ago
15-year-old leads troopers on chase in north Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Juvenile murder plea bargain accepted despite family's protest
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Robbinsdale Police Video Shows No Contact with Khalil Azad
Robbinsdale, MN2 days ago
St. Paul man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses resulting from traffic stop
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Minnesota Man Shoots Neighbor's $5000 Puppy In The Head
Otsego, MN2 days ago
Charges: Ramsey man drunkenly crashed vehicle after dropping off his kids, was 4 times over limit
Ramsey, MN2 days ago
The death of Khalil Azad: Robbinsdale police release body camera footage of traffic stop preceding his death
Robbinsdale, MN3 days ago
'It’s my job to take care of people' | Metro Transit bus driver helped save lost child during storm
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Minn. man pleads guilty to killing 9-year-old girl who was jumping on trampoline
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Authorities identify Stillwater man fatally shot by police during 'exchange of gunfire'
Stillwater, MN2 days ago
Six Minnesota correctional officers injured in separate assaults
Stillwater, MN2 days ago
Man dies after being shot in Cub Foods parking lot
Fridley, MN1 day ago
Man loses eye in alleged beating by Clinton Township officer, sues claiming excessive force
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI1 day ago
Family of slain Brooklyn Park woman rebukes plea bargain offered to teen suspects
Brooklyn Park, MN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy