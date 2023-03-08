Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney to Star in Thriller ‘Echo Valley’ From Apple and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Writer Brad Ingelsby

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are gearing up to play a mother-daughter duo in “Echo Valley,” an Apple Studios feature from “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby.

Like the acclaimed HBO series, “Echo Valley” is rooted in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a grieving woman named Kate Garrett (Moore) lives in isolation on a 22-acre farm. Her days of boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm are interrupted when her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up one night, covered in someone else’s blood. As the synopsis puts it, that sets into motion “a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce (“Beast,” “Encounter”) will helm from Ingelsby’s script, developed with Michael Pruss. Ridley Scott will produce through his banner Scott Free, along with Pruss and Ingelsby. Kevin Walsh will produce for The Walsh Company under his multiyear deal with Apple TV+.

Executive producers are Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce through Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

“Echo Valley” is Moore’s latest collaboration with Apple following the dramatic thriller “Sharper.” The Oscar-winner recently starred in A24’s “When You Finish Saving the World” and will next appear in Todd Haynes’ “May December” alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” star Sweeney has a number of projects in the works, including “Reality,” “Americana” and “Madame Web.” She was announced as the star of Sony’s “Barbarella” reboot as well as Universal’s “The Caretaker,” and will star in and produce “Immaculate” and an untitled Will Gluck romantic comedy.

