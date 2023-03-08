‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Cracks Up at Latest Fox Host Text Reveals: ‘Don’t They Know You Never Put It in Writing?’ (Video)

In new filings from Dominion Voting Systems, even more messages from Fox hosts were revealed, including ones where Tucker Carlson admitted he hates Donald Trump. And on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” host Sunny Hostin couldn’t help but laugh at the latest developments.

The court filings from Dominion Voting Systems were made public on Tuesday as part of their ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. In the filings, it was revealed that Carlson sent messages two days before the Jan. 6 attack, saying, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” Another message revealed said, “I hate him passionately.”

“I didn’t realize I had so much in common with Tucker!” host Joy Behar joked during “The View.” But, she later amended that statement, saying, “Truthfully, I don’t even hate Trump passionately. I hate him dispassionately.”

But, as Behar continued to get into some of what Carlson said in his messages, it appeared that Hostin was learning of the development in real time, asking Behar to clarify that Carlson actually texted those things. When Behar confirmed that, Hostin began quietly cracking up.

“Don’t they know you never put it in writing?” she marveled, once collecting herself a bit.

But host Alyssa Farah Griffin expects that Carlson will continue lying on his show – which indeed, he has been.

“These are my family and my friends that are being lied to, Americans all over the country are being lied to by this man every single day,” Farah Griffin said. “And he does it knowingly. It’s insulting to the audience. And he goes right to the bank and cashes his $10 million a year paycheck and as long as the paycheck clears, he’s gonna keep lying.”

Fox News itself, meanwhile, maintains that many of the messages from their hosts that are being made public are being taken out of context.

“Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” Fox said in a statement. “We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.