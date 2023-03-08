House GOP targeting vulnerable Democrats in new ad about DC crime bill



T he National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting several vulnerable House Democrats for voting against blocking the new Washington, D.C. , criminal code.

The series of advertisements target the 173 Democrats in the House who voted not to block the bill, as President Joe Biden and several Senate Democrats now support blocking the D.C. Council law.

SCHUMER JOINS REPUBLICANS IN BACKING REVERSAL OF CONTROVERSIAL DC CRIME BILL



“Murderers given reduced sentences. Carjackers given slaps on the wrist by pandering politicians. Not just the D.C. City Council, 173 House Democrats voted for reduced sentences for violent crimes. So crazy even President Biden won’t support the anarchy,” an advertisement targeting Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said. "What's next? Defund the Police?"

The NRCC has its sights set on Reps. Spanberger, Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Mary Peltola (D-AK), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Emilia Sykes (D-OH), Frank Mrvan (D-IN), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Mike Levin (D-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Susan Wild (D-PA), and Val Hoyle (D-OR), tweeting that they "will be held accountable for their extremism all cycle."

Republicans currently have a narrow 222-213 majority in the House of Representatives, taking back control after the 2022 elections. The GOP is hoping to win more seats after losing several winnable races nationwide in an overall underwhelming election performance last November.

The resolution to block the revised criminal code passed 250-173, with the support of every Republican in attendance and 31 Democrats. In the Senate, every Republican and several key Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), have indicated they will vote in favor of the resolution. Biden shocked House Democrats last week when he announced he would not veto the bill blocking the revised criminal code if it reached his desk.

The new criminal code passed by the D.C. City Council would have, among other things, lowered penalties for various violent crimes. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) vetoed the overhaul, expressing concern over some of the provisions, but had her veto overridden by the council.

All laws passed by the D.C. City Council are subjected to congressional approval, but Congress rarely exerts this power.