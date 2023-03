Supporters of transgender youth rally and express their opposition of House Bill 1125 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

READ MORE: Reeves signs bill banning gender-affirming care for trans minors

Mississippi health news you can’t get anywhere else.

Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

The post The Pulse: Supporters of transgender youth rally and express their opposition of House Bill 1125 appeared first on Mississippi Today .