Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Golesh Era, spring practice begin at USF

By Kevin Lewis,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ibDH_0lBzKICu00

The first day of spring football practice takes a little getting used to, especially for a first-year head coach like USF's Alex Golesh.

"I was trying to figure out what to do, at times," Golesh joked after the first session. "In terms of meandering over to different individuals. Went and hung out with the defense, and that was fun. That was the first time in 20 years that I’ve done that. All we’ve talked about is team, and team, and team. And I’m in it with ya, I’m in it with ya."

Golesh, 38, is an offensive coach who spent the past two seasons calling plays at the University of Tennessee. He did admit that old habits can die hard when it comes to keeping both eyes on one side of the practice field.

"I had a plan, and then I got bored over there, so I went back to the offense," he said.

USF won four games total—only one against an FBS team—over the past three seasons, but Golesh isn't interested in studying recent history. He said he's all about raising the energy level and building positivity at practice.

"I was over there as a hype guy, and I’m always going to be a hype guy," Golesh added. "We talked zero about a year ago, what it looked like. We’re moving one direction, forward."

One of coach Golesh's main priorities is the continued upgrades to the team's brand-new indoor practice facility. Plans for expansion are underway, as well as plans for an on-campus stadium.

"Kids waking up, doing whatever they do before a game, and walking to that stadium. I think that’s one of the coolest parts of college football," Golesh said as he described wanting to get the Tampa Bay community involved in Bulls football. "What it’ll do for the past 26 years of football players that came through here and built—through the good and the bad—built this place. To walk by there and tell their kiddos, 'I built that.'”

Gaither High School grad and USF offensive lineman Donovan Jennings is just happy to get one more chance to put on a Bulls uniform. The graduate student got another year of eligibility after breaking his left leg in week four at Louisville.

"I’m just so grateful that I get to experience it. Because a lot of my past teammates, they always wanted to be in this and practice in this," Jennings said when referring to the team's indoor practice facility. "Just me being able to do it is actually amazing. I never take it for granted. I just wouldn’t want to be at any other place."

USF will have 15 spring practices, including the April 14 spring game, which will be held on campus at Corbett Soccer Stadium.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
USF fires men's basketball coach Brian Gregory
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Breno, Rowdies ready for opening night
Saint Petersburg, FL15 hours ago
How to do the Valspar Championship in style
Palm Harbor, FL1 day ago
World's tallest massage therapist calls Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs, FL1 day ago
Lightning fans get to go back in time
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know ahead of race day
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Sunshine Skyway Bridge Closing Sunday
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa Woman Makes $300 An Hour Doing This Odd Job
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Disgraced Americana songwriter Ryan Adams is back on tour and coming to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL3 days ago
New England-Born Bakery Moves to Tampa
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Red tide? No problem—spring break alternatives across Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL20 hours ago
Sarasota Is Home To The Best ‘Man Vs Food’ Florida Stop
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Publix Announces Plans to Open Multiple New Stores in Florida; Lindsey Willis Comments
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa man has a big role in new Woody Harrelson movie, 'Champions'
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Spring break staycation? Check out Hillsborough River State Park
Tampa, FL2 days ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Florida
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Florida Is Getting Its First Jack In The Box Restaurant
Orlando, FL6 days ago
80 food trucks set to gather for International Food Festival in Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Red tide impacts Tampa Bay area beaches as spring breakers arrive
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Wawa opens new St. Petersburg store, celebrates 250 stores in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Red tide: Tracking harmful blooms across Tampa Bay area beaches
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Historic cigar factory re-homes thousands of bats in abandoned building
Tampa, FL3 days ago
'Nasty hoax': Gov. DeSantis says Florida not banning books
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Cheap Trick Hits the Jackpot at Hard Rock Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Wolf? Man Takes Picture Of Wolf South Of Clearwater
Clearwater, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy