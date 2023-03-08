Where people in Clark County, NV are moving to most right now

randy andy // Shutterstock

Where people in Clark County, NV are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Clark County, Nevada are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Clark County, NV between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 421

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 680

- Net migration: 259 to Clark County, Nevada

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 436

- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Clark County, Nevada: 67

- Net migration: 369 to Bay County, Florida

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 439

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Clark County, Nevada: 352

- Net migration: 87 to Dallas County, Texas

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Wayne County, Michigan

- Migration to Wayne County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 446

- Migration from Wayne County, Michigan to Clark County, Nevada: 567

- Net migration: 121 to Clark County, Nevada

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 459

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 843

- Net migration: 384 to Clark County, Nevada

Canva

#25. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 470

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Clark County, Nevada: 1,433

- Net migration: 963 to Clark County, Nevada

Pixabay

#24. Carson City, Nevada

- Migration to Carson City, Nevada in 2015-2019: 471

- Migration from Carson City, Nevada to Clark County, Nevada: 173

- Net migration: 298 to Carson City, Nevada

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hamilton County, Indiana

- Migration to Hamilton County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 509

- Migration from Hamilton County, Indiana to Clark County, Nevada: 55

- Net migration: 454 to Hamilton County, Indiana

Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#22. White Pine County, Nevada

- Migration to White Pine County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 537

- Migration from White Pine County, Nevada to Clark County, Nevada: 144

- Net migration: 393 to White Pine County, Nevada

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#21. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 537

- Migration from King County, Washington to Clark County, Nevada: 783

- Net migration: 246 to Clark County, Nevada

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#20. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 650

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Clark County, Nevada: 806

- Net migration: 156 to Clark County, Nevada

Canva

#19. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 704

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 923

- Net migration: 219 to Clark County, Nevada

Jason Villanueva // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 716

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Clark County, Nevada: 483

- Net migration: 233 to Harris County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fort Bend County, Texas

- Migration to Fort Bend County, Texas in 2015-2019: 718

- Migration from Fort Bend County, Texas to Clark County, Nevada: 6

- Net migration: 712 to Fort Bend County, Texas

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#16. Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

- Migration to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska in 2015-2019: 740

- Migration from Anchorage Municipality, Alaska to Clark County, Nevada: 414

- Net migration: 326 to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#15. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 745

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Clark County, Nevada: 249

- Net migration: 496 to El Paso County, Colorado

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#14. Washington County, Utah

- Migration to Washington County, Utah in 2015-2019: 780

- Migration from Washington County, Utah to Clark County, Nevada: 572

- Net migration: 208 to Washington County, Utah

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 817

- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Clark County, Nevada: 2,457

- Net migration: 1,640 to Clark County, Nevada

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Utah County, Utah

- Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 838

- Migration from Utah County, Utah to Clark County, Nevada: 796

- Net migration: 42 to Utah County, Utah

Canva

#11. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 878

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Clark County, Nevada: 410

- Net migration: 468 to Bexar County, Texas

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#10. Salt Lake County, Utah

- Migration to Salt Lake County, Utah in 2015-2019: 1,130

- Migration from Salt Lake County, Utah to Clark County, Nevada: 1,111

- Net migration: 19 to Salt Lake County, Utah

Canva

#9. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 1,326

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 2,600

- Net migration: 1,274 to Clark County, Nevada

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 1,452

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 2,012

- Net migration: 560 to Clark County, Nevada

Africaspotter // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mohave County, Arizona

- Migration to Mohave County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 1,463

- Migration from Mohave County, Arizona to Clark County, Nevada: 744

- Net migration: 719 to Mohave County, Arizona

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 1,476

- Migration from Orange County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 2,374

- Net migration: 898 to Clark County, Nevada

Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Nye County, Nevada

- Migration to Nye County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 1,482

- Migration from Nye County, Nevada to Clark County, Nevada: 1,109

- Net migration: 373 to Nye County, Nevada

SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 1,757

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 2,709

- Net migration: 952 to Clark County, Nevada

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 2,727

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Clark County, Nevada: 2,893

- Net migration: 166 to Clark County, Nevada

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 3,744

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Clark County, Nevada: 13,391

- Net migration: 9,647 to Clark County, Nevada

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#1. Washoe County, Nevada

- Migration to Washoe County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 3,975

- Migration from Washoe County, Nevada to Clark County, Nevada: 1,879

- Net migration: 2,096 to Washoe County, Nevada