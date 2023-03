Where people in Jackson County, OR are moving to most right now

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

Where people in Jackson County, OR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jackson County, Oregon are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Jackson County, OR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pierce County, Washington

- Migration to Pierce County, Washington in 2015-2019: 78

- Migration from Pierce County, Washington to Jackson County, Oregon: 6

- Net migration: 72 to Pierce County, Washington

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#29. Yavapai County, Arizona

- Migration to Yavapai County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 78

- Migration from Yavapai County, Arizona to Jackson County, Oregon: 59

- Net migration: 19 to Yavapai County, Arizona

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coos County, Oregon

- Migration to Coos County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 79

- Migration from Coos County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 104

- Net migration: 25 to Jackson County, Oregon

Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#27. Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska

- Migration to Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska in 2015-2019: 80

- Migration from Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska to Jackson County, Oregon: 0

- Net migration: 80 to Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska

randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 82

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Jackson County, Oregon: 203

- Net migration: 121 to Jackson County, Oregon

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#25. Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

- Migration to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Anchorage Municipality, Alaska to Jackson County, Oregon: 53

- Net migration: 30 to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clallam County, Washington

- Migration to Clallam County, Washington in 2015-2019: 84

- Migration from Clallam County, Washington to Jackson County, Oregon: 50

- Net migration: 34 to Clallam County, Washington

Lpret // Wikicommons

#23. McLennan County, Texas

- Migration to McLennan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 85

- Migration from McLennan County, Texas to Jackson County, Oregon: 0

- Net migration: 85 to McLennan County, Texas

Canva

#22. Erie County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Erie County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 86

- Migration from Erie County, Pennsylvania to Jackson County, Oregon: 0

- Net migration: 86 to Erie County, Pennsylvania

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 86

- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Jackson County, Oregon: 145

- Net migration: 59 to Jackson County, Oregon

Canva

#20. Codington County, South Dakota

- Migration to Codington County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 121

- Migration from Codington County, South Dakota to Jackson County, Oregon: 0

- Net migration: 121 to Codington County, South Dakota

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Nevada County, California

- Migration to Nevada County, California in 2015-2019: 126

- Migration from Nevada County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 62

- Net migration: 64 to Nevada County, California

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Klamath County, Oregon

- Migration to Klamath County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 151

- Migration from Klamath County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 527

- Net migration: 376 to Jackson County, Oregon

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Humboldt County, California

- Migration to Humboldt County, California in 2015-2019: 156

- Migration from Humboldt County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 9

- Net migration: 147 to Humboldt County, California

Canva

#16. Del Norte County, California

- Migration to Del Norte County, California in 2015-2019: 157

- Migration from Del Norte County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 199

- Net migration: 42 to Jackson County, Oregon

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 157

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 211

- Net migration: 54 to Jackson County, Oregon

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#14. Fresno County, California

- Migration to Fresno County, California in 2015-2019: 165

- Migration from Fresno County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 228

- Net migration: 63 to Jackson County, Oregon

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clackamas County, Oregon

- Migration to Clackamas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 183

- Migration from Clackamas County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 215

- Net migration: 32 to Jackson County, Oregon

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#12. Benton County, Oregon

- Migration to Benton County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Benton County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 206

- Net migration: 17 to Jackson County, Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Polk County, Oregon

- Migration to Polk County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 196

- Migration from Polk County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 77

- Net migration: 119 to Polk County, Oregon

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#10. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 231

- Migration from King County, Washington to Jackson County, Oregon: 150

- Net migration: 81 to King County, Washington

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County, Oregon

- Migration to Douglas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 343

- Migration from Douglas County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 290

- Net migration: 53 to Douglas County, Oregon

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 346

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Jackson County, Oregon: 206

- Net migration: 140 to Maricopa County, Arizona

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 432

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 356

- Net migration: 76 to Multnomah County, Oregon

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Deschutes County, Oregon

- Migration to Deschutes County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 461

- Migration from Deschutes County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 545

- Net migration: 84 to Jackson County, Oregon

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#5. Marion County, Oregon

- Migration to Marion County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 558

- Migration from Marion County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 101

- Net migration: 457 to Marion County, Oregon

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County, Oregon

- Migration to Washington County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 682

- Migration from Washington County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 198

- Net migration: 484 to Washington County, Oregon

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#3. Lane County, Oregon

- Migration to Lane County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 741

- Migration from Lane County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 305

- Net migration: 436 to Lane County, Oregon

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 770

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Jackson County, Oregon: 254

- Net migration: 516 to Los Angeles County, California

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#1. Josephine County, Oregon

- Migration to Josephine County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,218

- Migration from Josephine County, Oregon to Jackson County, Oregon: 1,313

- Net migration: 95 to Jackson County, Oregon