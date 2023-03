Where people in Washoe County, NV are moving to most right now

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

Where people in Washoe County, NV are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Washoe County, Nevada are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Washoe County, NV between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 146

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 521

- Net migration: 375 to Washoe County, Nevada

#29. Pinellas County, Florida

- Migration to Pinellas County, Florida in 2015-2019: 151

- Migration from Pinellas County, Florida to Washoe County, Nevada: 38

- Net migration: 113 to Pinellas County, Florida

#28. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 155

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Washoe County, Nevada: 89

- Net migration: 66 to Cook County, Illinois

#27. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 155

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 382

- Net migration: 227 to Washoe County, Nevada

#26. Lane County, Oregon

- Migration to Lane County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 157

- Migration from Lane County, Oregon to Washoe County, Nevada: 6

- Net migration: 151 to Lane County, Oregon

#25. Mississippi County, Arkansas

- Migration to Mississippi County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 159

- Migration from Mississippi County, Arkansas to Washoe County, Nevada: 0

- Net migration: 159 to Mississippi County, Arkansas

#24. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 161

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Washoe County, Nevada: 53

- Net migration: 108 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#23. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 161

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 545

- Net migration: 384 to Washoe County, Nevada

#22. Teton County, Wyoming

- Migration to Teton County, Wyoming in 2015-2019: 174

- Migration from Teton County, Wyoming to Washoe County, Nevada: 28

- Net migration: 146 to Teton County, Wyoming

#21. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 201

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 112

- Net migration: 89 to San Bernardino County, California

#20. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 214

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 255

- Net migration: 41 to Washoe County, Nevada

#19. Kern County, California

- Migration to Kern County, California in 2015-2019: 217

- Migration from Kern County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 61

- Net migration: 156 to Kern County, California

#18. Storey County, Nevada

- Migration to Storey County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 221

- Migration from Storey County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 96

- Net migration: 125 to Storey County, Nevada

#17. Missoula County, Montana

- Migration to Missoula County, Montana in 2015-2019: 232

- Migration from Missoula County, Montana to Washoe County, Nevada: 13

- Net migration: 219 to Missoula County, Montana

#16. Washington County, Oregon

- Migration to Washington County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 238

- Migration from Washington County, Oregon to Washoe County, Nevada: 22

- Net migration: 216 to Washington County, Oregon

#15. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 249

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Washoe County, Nevada: 0

- Net migration: 249 to Collin County, Texas

#14. Lewis County, Washington

- Migration to Lewis County, Washington in 2015-2019: 251

- Migration from Lewis County, Washington to Washoe County, Nevada: 0

- Net migration: 251 to Lewis County, Washington

#13. Douglas County, Nevada

- Migration to Douglas County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 290

- Migration from Douglas County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 459

- Net migration: 169 to Washoe County, Nevada

#12. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 305

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 860

- Net migration: 555 to Washoe County, Nevada

#11. Elko County, Nevada

- Migration to Elko County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 308

- Migration from Elko County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 224

- Net migration: 84 to Elko County, Nevada

#10. Churchill County, Nevada

- Migration to Churchill County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 331

- Migration from Churchill County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 209

- Net migration: 122 to Churchill County, Nevada

#9. El Dorado County, California

- Migration to El Dorado County, California in 2015-2019: 360

- Migration from El Dorado County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 266

- Net migration: 94 to El Dorado County, California

#8. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 367

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 442

- Net migration: 75 to Washoe County, Nevada

#7. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 372

- Migration from King County, Washington to Washoe County, Nevada: 331

- Net migration: 41 to King County, Washington

#6. Placer County, California

- Migration to Placer County, California in 2015-2019: 451

- Migration from Placer County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 444

- Net migration: 7 to Placer County, California

#5. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 592

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Washoe County, Nevada: 258

- Net migration: 334 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#4. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 738

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Washoe County, Nevada: 707

- Net migration: 31 to Sacramento County, California

#3. Lyon County, Nevada

- Migration to Lyon County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 902

- Migration from Lyon County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 1,001

- Net migration: 99 to Washoe County, Nevada

#2. Carson City, Nevada

- Migration to Carson City, Nevada in 2015-2019: 1,335

- Migration from Carson City, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 854

- Net migration: 481 to Carson City, Nevada

#1. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 1,879

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Washoe County, Nevada: 3,975

- Net migration: 2,096 to Washoe County, Nevada