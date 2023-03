Where people in Los Angeles County, CA are moving to most right now

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

Where people in Los Angeles County, CA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Los Angeles County, California are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Los Angeles County, CA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,366

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 488

- Net migration: 878 to Bexar County, Texas

#29. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,374

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 670

- Net migration: 704 to Tarrant County, Texas

#28. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 1,459

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Los Angeles County, California: 712

- Net migration: 747 to Pima County, Arizona

#27. Washington County, Oregon

- Migration to Washington County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,503

- Migration from Washington County, Oregon to Los Angeles County, California: 484

- Net migration: 1,019 to Washington County, Oregon

#26. San Mateo County, California

- Migration to San Mateo County, California in 2015-2019: 1,584

- Migration from San Mateo County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 1,548

- Net migration: 36 to San Mateo County, California

#25. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,609

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 439

- Net migration: 1,170 to Collin County, Texas

#24. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,665

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Los Angeles County, California: 885

- Net migration: 780 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#23. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Migration to San Luis Obispo County, California in 2015-2019: 1,754

- Migration from San Luis Obispo County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 868

- Net migration: 886 to San Luis Obispo County, California

#22. Yolo County, California

- Migration to Yolo County, California in 2015-2019: 2,045

- Migration from Yolo County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 719

- Net migration: 1,326 to Yolo County, California

#21. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,060

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 961

- Net migration: 1,099 to Travis County, Texas

#20. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 2,273

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 2,205

- Net migration: 68 to Contra Costa County, California

#19. Fresno County, California

- Migration to Fresno County, California in 2015-2019: 2,286

- Migration from Fresno County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 1,647

- Net migration: 639 to Fresno County, California

#18. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,492

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 1,685

- Net migration: 807 to Dallas County, Texas

#17. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 2,505

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Los Angeles County, California: 4,061

- Net migration: 1,556 to Los Angeles County, California

#16. New York County, New York

- Migration to New York County, New York in 2015-2019: 3,091

- Migration from New York County, New York to Los Angeles County, California: 4,487

- Net migration: 1,396 to Los Angeles County, California

#15. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 3,194

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 1,617

- Net migration: 1,577 to Sacramento County, California

#14. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,263

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Los Angeles County, California: 1,250

- Net migration: 2,013 to Harris County, Texas

#13. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 4,271

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 4,414

- Net migration: 143 to Los Angeles County, California

#12. Santa Barbara County, California

- Migration to Santa Barbara County, California in 2015-2019: 4,436

- Migration from Santa Barbara County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 1,928

- Net migration: 2,508 to Santa Barbara County, California

#11. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 5,216

- Migration from King County, Washington to Los Angeles County, California: 2,874

- Net migration: 2,342 to King County, Washington

#10. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 5,581

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 3,677

- Net migration: 1,904 to Santa Clara County, California

#9. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 5,879

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 3,957

- Net migration: 1,922 to Alameda County, California

#8. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 7,243

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Los Angeles County, California: 3,048

- Net migration: 4,195 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#7. Ventura County, California

- Migration to Ventura County, California in 2015-2019: 9,824

- Migration from Ventura County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 7,326

- Net migration: 2,498 to Ventura County, California

#6. Kern County, California

- Migration to Kern County, California in 2015-2019: 9,890

- Migration from Kern County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 3,858

- Net migration: 6,032 to Kern County, California

#5. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 10,270

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 10,011

- Net migration: 259 to San Diego County, California

#4. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 13,391

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Los Angeles County, California: 3,744

- Net migration: 9,647 to Clark County, Nevada

#3. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 24,338

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 10,389

- Net migration: 13,949 to Riverside County, California

#2. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 36,835

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 16,026

- Net migration: 20,809 to San Bernardino County, California

#1. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 37,436

- Migration from Orange County, California to Los Angeles County, California: 25,557

- Net migration: 11,879 to Orange County, California