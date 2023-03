Where people in Fresno County, CA are moving to most right now

David Jordan // Wikicommons

Where people in Fresno County, CA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Fresno County, California are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Fresno County, CA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Jackson County, Oregon

- Migration to Jackson County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 228

- Migration from Jackson County, Oregon to Fresno County, California: 165

- Net migration: 63 to Jackson County, Oregon

#29. San Mateo County, California

- Migration to San Mateo County, California in 2015-2019: 230

- Migration from San Mateo County, California to Fresno County, California: 237

- Net migration: 7 to Fresno County, California

#28. Ventura County, California

- Migration to Ventura County, California in 2015-2019: 232

- Migration from Ventura County, California to Fresno County, California: 44

- Net migration: 188 to Ventura County, California

#27. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 234

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Fresno County, California: 77

- Net migration: 157 to Cook County, Illinois

#26. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 236

- Migration from King County, Washington to Fresno County, California: 261

- Net migration: 25 to Fresno County, California

#25. Solano County, California

- Migration to Solano County, California in 2015-2019: 237

- Migration from Solano County, California to Fresno County, California: 126

- Net migration: 111 to Solano County, California

#24. Ada County, Idaho

- Migration to Ada County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 254

- Migration from Ada County, Idaho to Fresno County, California: 0

- Net migration: 254 to Ada County, Idaho

#23. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 284

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Fresno County, California: 1,014

- Net migration: 730 to Fresno County, California

#22. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 287

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Fresno County, California: 114

- Net migration: 173 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#21. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 334

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Fresno County, California: 205

- Net migration: 129 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#20. Marin County, California

- Migration to Marin County, California in 2015-2019: 343

- Migration from Marin County, California to Fresno County, California: 168

- Net migration: 175 to Marin County, California

#19. Stanislaus County, California

- Migration to Stanislaus County, California in 2015-2019: 346

- Migration from Stanislaus County, California to Fresno County, California: 316

- Net migration: 30 to Stanislaus County, California

#18. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 426

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Fresno County, California: 814

- Net migration: 388 to Fresno County, California

#17. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 456

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to Fresno County, California: 921

- Net migration: 465 to Fresno County, California

#16. Merced County, California

- Migration to Merced County, California in 2015-2019: 460

- Migration from Merced County, California to Fresno County, California: 746

- Net migration: 286 to Fresno County, California

#15. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 488

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Fresno County, California: 544

- Net migration: 56 to Fresno County, California

#14. Imperial County, California

- Migration to Imperial County, California in 2015-2019: 505

- Migration from Imperial County, California to Fresno County, California: 97

- Net migration: 408 to Imperial County, California

#13. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 569

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Fresno County, California: 356

- Net migration: 213 to Clark County, Nevada

#12. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 581

- Migration from Orange County, California to Fresno County, California: 361

- Net migration: 220 to Orange County, California

#11. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 634

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Fresno County, California: 873

- Net migration: 239 to Fresno County, California

#10. San Joaquin County, California

- Migration to San Joaquin County, California in 2015-2019: 637

- Migration from San Joaquin County, California to Fresno County, California: 400

- Net migration: 237 to San Joaquin County, California

#9. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 646

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Fresno County, California: 583

- Net migration: 63 to San Diego County, California

#8. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Migration to San Luis Obispo County, California in 2015-2019: 665

- Migration from San Luis Obispo County, California to Fresno County, California: 461

- Net migration: 204 to San Luis Obispo County, California

#7. Monterey County, California

- Migration to Monterey County, California in 2015-2019: 701

- Migration from Monterey County, California to Fresno County, California: 718

- Net migration: 17 to Fresno County, California

#6. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 1,140

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Fresno County, California: 1,461

- Net migration: 321 to Fresno County, California

#5. Kings County, California

- Migration to Kings County, California in 2015-2019: 1,488

- Migration from Kings County, California to Fresno County, California: 786

- Net migration: 702 to Kings County, California

#4. Kern County, California

- Migration to Kern County, California in 2015-2019: 1,527

- Migration from Kern County, California to Fresno County, California: 1,246

- Net migration: 281 to Kern County, California

#3. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 1,647

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Fresno County, California: 2,286

- Net migration: 639 to Fresno County, California

#2. Tulare County, California

- Migration to Tulare County, California in 2015-2019: 1,915

- Migration from Tulare County, California to Fresno County, California: 2,139

- Net migration: 224 to Fresno County, California

#1. Madera County, California

- Migration to Madera County, California in 2015-2019: 2,009

- Migration from Madera County, California to Fresno County, California: 2,805

- Net migration: 796 to Fresno County, California