Where people in Sacramento County, CA are moving to most right now

Where people in Sacramento County, CA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sacramento County, California are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Sacramento County, CA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 389

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Sacramento County, California: 126

- Net migration: 263 to El Paso County, Colorado

#29. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 455

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Sacramento County, California: 240

- Net migration: 215 to Bexar County, Texas

#28. Napa County, California

- Migration to Napa County, California in 2015-2019: 511

- Migration from Napa County, California to Sacramento County, California: 378

- Net migration: 133 to Napa County, California

#27. Yuba County, California

- Migration to Yuba County, California in 2015-2019: 552

- Migration from Yuba County, California to Sacramento County, California: 403

- Net migration: 149 to Yuba County, California

#26. Merced County, California

- Migration to Merced County, California in 2015-2019: 574

- Migration from Merced County, California to Sacramento County, California: 616

- Net migration: 42 to Sacramento County, California

#25. Sutter County, California

- Migration to Sutter County, California in 2015-2019: 578

- Migration from Sutter County, California to Sacramento County, California: 544

- Net migration: 34 to Sutter County, California

#24. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Migration to San Luis Obispo County, California in 2015-2019: 634

- Migration from San Luis Obispo County, California to Sacramento County, California: 410

- Net migration: 224 to San Luis Obispo County, California

#23. Kern County, California

- Migration to Kern County, California in 2015-2019: 661

- Migration from Kern County, California to Sacramento County, California: 322

- Net migration: 339 to Kern County, California

#22. Washoe County, Nevada

- Migration to Washoe County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 707

- Migration from Washoe County, Nevada to Sacramento County, California: 738

- Net migration: 31 to Sacramento County, California

#21. Butte County, California

- Migration to Butte County, California in 2015-2019: 813

- Migration from Butte County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,364

- Net migration: 551 to Sacramento County, California

#20. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 826

- Migration from Orange County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,545

- Net migration: 719 to Sacramento County, California

#19. Sonoma County, California

- Migration to Sonoma County, California in 2015-2019: 845

- Migration from Sonoma County, California to Sacramento County, California: 881

- Net migration: 36 to Sacramento County, California

#18. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 923

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Sacramento County, California: 704

- Net migration: 219 to Clark County, Nevada

#17. Stanislaus County, California

- Migration to Stanislaus County, California in 2015-2019: 925

- Migration from Stanislaus County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,450

- Net migration: 525 to Sacramento County, California

#16. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 930

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,477

- Net migration: 547 to Sacramento County, California

#15. San Mateo County, California

- Migration to San Mateo County, California in 2015-2019: 937

- Migration from San Mateo County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,636

- Net migration: 699 to Sacramento County, California

#14. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 944

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,539

- Net migration: 595 to Sacramento County, California

#13. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 1,108

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Sacramento County, California: 978

- Net migration: 130 to San Diego County, California

#12. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 1,258

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Sacramento County, California: 651

- Net migration: 607 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#11. Contra Costa County, California

- Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 1,301

- Migration from Contra Costa County, California to Sacramento County, California: 2,478

- Net migration: 1,177 to Sacramento County, California

#10. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 1,440

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to Sacramento County, California: 3,141

- Net migration: 1,701 to Sacramento County, California

#9. Fresno County, California

- Migration to Fresno County, California in 2015-2019: 1,461

- Migration from Fresno County, California to Sacramento County, California: 1,140

- Net migration: 321 to Fresno County, California

#8. Solano County, California

- Migration to Solano County, California in 2015-2019: 1,596

- Migration from Solano County, California to Sacramento County, California: 3,341

- Net migration: 1,745 to Sacramento County, California

#7. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 1,617

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Sacramento County, California: 3,194

- Net migration: 1,577 to Sacramento County, California

#6. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 1,803

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to Sacramento County, California: 414

- Net migration: 1,389 to San Bernardino County, California

#5. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 2,818

- Migration from Alameda County, California to Sacramento County, California: 3,616

- Net migration: 798 to Sacramento County, California

#4. Yolo County, California

- Migration to Yolo County, California in 2015-2019: 3,043

- Migration from Yolo County, California to Sacramento County, California: 4,862

- Net migration: 1,819 to Sacramento County, California

#3. San Joaquin County, California

- Migration to San Joaquin County, California in 2015-2019: 3,051

- Migration from San Joaquin County, California to Sacramento County, California: 2,591

- Net migration: 460 to San Joaquin County, California

#2. El Dorado County, California

- Migration to El Dorado County, California in 2015-2019: 3,280

- Migration from El Dorado County, California to Sacramento County, California: 2,817

- Net migration: 463 to El Dorado County, California

#1. Placer County, California

- Migration to Placer County, California in 2015-2019: 7,767

- Migration from Placer County, California to Sacramento County, California: 6,452

- Net migration: 1,315 to Placer County, California