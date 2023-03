Where people in Pennington County, SD are moving to most right now

tochichi//Wikicommons

Where people in Pennington County, SD are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pennington County, South Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Pennington County, SD between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 66

- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 66 to Tulsa County, Oklahoma

#29. Clay County, South Dakota

- Migration to Clay County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 69

- Migration from Clay County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 31

- Net migration: 38 to Clay County, South Dakota

#28. Coweta County, Georgia

- Migration to Coweta County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 70

- Migration from Coweta County, Georgia to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 70 to Coweta County, Georgia

#27. Washoe County, Nevada

- Migration to Washoe County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 71

- Migration from Washoe County, Nevada to Pennington County, South Dakota: 86

- Net migration: 15 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#26. Arapahoe County, Colorado

- Migration to Arapahoe County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Arapahoe County, Colorado to Pennington County, South Dakota: 18

- Net migration: 59 to Arapahoe County, Colorado

#25. Hughes County, South Dakota

- Migration to Hughes County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Hughes County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 284

- Net migration: 207 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#24. Brown County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Brown County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 80

- Migration from Brown County, Wisconsin to Pennington County, South Dakota: 10

- Net migration: 70 to Brown County, Wisconsin

#23. Churchill County, Nevada

- Migration to Churchill County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 82

- Migration from Churchill County, Nevada to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 82 to Churchill County, Nevada

#22. Orange County, Florida

- Migration to Orange County, Florida in 2015-2019: 88

- Migration from Orange County, Florida to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 88 to Orange County, Florida

#21. Hillsborough County, Florida

- Migration to Hillsborough County, Florida in 2015-2019: 89

- Migration from Hillsborough County, Florida to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 89 to Hillsborough County, Florida

#20. Bennett County, South Dakota

- Migration to Bennett County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 90

- Migration from Bennett County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 15

- Net migration: 75 to Bennett County, South Dakota

#19. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 106

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Pennington County, South Dakota: 41

- Net migration: 65 to Clark County, Nevada

#18. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 108 to Bell County, Texas

#17. Bon Homme County, South Dakota

- Migration to Bon Homme County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 112

- Migration from Bon Homme County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 24

- Net migration: 88 to Bon Homme County, South Dakota

#16. Clay County, Missouri

- Migration to Clay County, Missouri in 2015-2019: 114

- Migration from Clay County, Missouri to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 114 to Clay County, Missouri

#15. Chittenden County, Vermont

- Migration to Chittenden County, Vermont in 2015-2019: 115

- Migration from Chittenden County, Vermont to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 115 to Chittenden County, Vermont

#14. Williams County, North Dakota

- Migration to Williams County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 119

- Migration from Williams County, North Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 158

- Net migration: 39 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#13. Pitt County, North Carolina

- Migration to Pitt County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 125

- Migration from Pitt County, North Carolina to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 125 to Pitt County, North Carolina

#12. Utah County, Utah

- Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 125

- Migration from Utah County, Utah to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 125 to Utah County, Utah

#11. Custer County, South Dakota

- Migration to Custer County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 126

- Migration from Custer County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 151

- Net migration: 25 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#10. Lincoln County, South Dakota

- Migration to Lincoln County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 146

- Migration from Lincoln County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 92

- Net migration: 54 to Lincoln County, South Dakota

#9. Clay County, Minnesota

- Migration to Clay County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 154

- Migration from Clay County, Minnesota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 36

- Net migration: 118 to Clay County, Minnesota

#8. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 167

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Pennington County, South Dakota: 10

- Net migration: 157 to Pima County, Arizona

#7. Lawrence County, South Dakota

- Migration to Lawrence County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Lawrence County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 239

- Net migration: 50 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#6. Brookings County, South Dakota

- Migration to Brookings County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 204

- Migration from Brookings County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 110

- Net migration: 94 to Brookings County, South Dakota

#5. Larimer County, Colorado

- Migration to Larimer County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 207

- Migration from Larimer County, Colorado to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 207 to Larimer County, Colorado

#4. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 208

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Pennington County, South Dakota: 48

- Net migration: 160 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#3. St. Johns County, Florida

- Migration to St. Johns County, Florida in 2015-2019: 263

- Migration from St. Johns County, Florida to Pennington County, South Dakota: 0

- Net migration: 263 to St. Johns County, Florida

#2. Minnehaha County, South Dakota

- Migration to Minnehaha County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 763

- Migration from Minnehaha County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 969

- Net migration: 206 to Pennington County, South Dakota

#1. Meade County, South Dakota

- Migration to Meade County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 1,270

- Migration from Meade County, South Dakota to Pennington County, South Dakota: 734

- Net migration: 536 to Meade County, South Dakota