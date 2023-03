Where people in Multnomah County, OR are moving to most right now

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Where people in Multnomah County, OR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Multnomah County, Oregon are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Multnomah County, OR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 297

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Multnomah County, Oregon: 422

- Net migration: 125 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#29. Broward County, Florida

- Migration to Broward County, Florida in 2015-2019: 303

- Migration from Broward County, Florida to Multnomah County, Oregon: 179

- Net migration: 124 to Broward County, Florida

#28. Kings County, New York

- Migration to Kings County, New York in 2015-2019: 322

- Migration from Kings County, New York to Multnomah County, Oregon: 297

- Net migration: 25 to Kings County, New York

#27. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 326

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Multnomah County, Oregon: 192

- Net migration: 134 to Pima County, Arizona

#26. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 327

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Multnomah County, Oregon: 315

- Net migration: 12 to Travis County, Texas

#25. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 341

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Multnomah County, Oregon: 22

- Net migration: 319 to El Paso County, Colorado

#24. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 353

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Multnomah County, Oregon: 382

- Net migration: 29 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#23. Jackson County, Oregon

- Migration to Jackson County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 356

- Migration from Jackson County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 432

- Net migration: 76 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#22. New York County, New York

- Migration to New York County, New York in 2015-2019: 366

- Migration from New York County, New York to Multnomah County, Oregon: 272

- Net migration: 94 to New York County, New York

#21. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 366

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Multnomah County, Oregon: 275

- Net migration: 91 to Sacramento County, California

#20. Salt Lake County, Utah

- Migration to Salt Lake County, Utah in 2015-2019: 372

- Migration from Salt Lake County, Utah to Multnomah County, Oregon: 394

- Net migration: 22 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#19. Polk County, Oregon

- Migration to Polk County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 377

- Migration from Polk County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 271

- Net migration: 106 to Polk County, Oregon

#18. Cowlitz County, Washington

- Migration to Cowlitz County, Washington in 2015-2019: 407

- Migration from Cowlitz County, Washington to Multnomah County, Oregon: 77

- Net migration: 330 to Cowlitz County, Washington

#17. Lincoln County, Oregon

- Migration to Lincoln County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 437

- Migration from Lincoln County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 179

- Net migration: 258 to Lincoln County, Oregon

#16. Pierce County, Washington

- Migration to Pierce County, Washington in 2015-2019: 445

- Migration from Pierce County, Washington to Multnomah County, Oregon: 346

- Net migration: 99 to Pierce County, Washington

#15. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 498

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Multnomah County, Oregon: 1,077

- Net migration: 579 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#14. Pinal County, Arizona

- Migration to Pinal County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 527

- Migration from Pinal County, Arizona to Multnomah County, Oregon: 126

- Net migration: 401 to Pinal County, Arizona

#13. Yamhill County, Oregon

- Migration to Yamhill County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 593

- Migration from Yamhill County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 413

- Net migration: 180 to Yamhill County, Oregon

#12. Deschutes County, Oregon

- Migration to Deschutes County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 686

- Migration from Deschutes County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 446

- Net migration: 240 to Deschutes County, Oregon

#11. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 708

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Multnomah County, Oregon: 806

- Net migration: 98 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#10. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 714

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Multnomah County, Oregon: 913

- Net migration: 199 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#9. Columbia County, Oregon

- Migration to Columbia County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 746

- Migration from Columbia County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 347

- Net migration: 399 to Columbia County, Oregon

#8. Benton County, Oregon

- Migration to Benton County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 867

- Migration from Benton County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 596

- Net migration: 271 to Benton County, Oregon

#7. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 885

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Multnomah County, Oregon: 1,665

- Net migration: 780 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#6. Marion County, Oregon

- Migration to Marion County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,081

- Migration from Marion County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 1,982

- Net migration: 901 to Multnomah County, Oregon

#5. Lane County, Oregon

- Migration to Lane County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,513

- Migration from Lane County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 1,467

- Net migration: 46 to Lane County, Oregon

#4. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,938

- Migration from King County, Washington to Multnomah County, Oregon: 1,651

- Net migration: 287 to King County, Washington

#3. Clark County, Washington

- Migration to Clark County, Washington in 2015-2019: 5,133

- Migration from Clark County, Washington to Multnomah County, Oregon: 2,496

- Net migration: 2,637 to Clark County, Washington

#2. Washington County, Oregon

- Migration to Washington County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 7,621

- Migration from Washington County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 6,747

- Net migration: 874 to Washington County, Oregon

#1. Clackamas County, Oregon

- Migration to Clackamas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 10,368

- Migration from Clackamas County, Oregon to Multnomah County, Oregon: 7,434

- Net migration: 2,934 to Clackamas County, Oregon