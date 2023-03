Where people in San Diego County, CA are moving to most right now

SD Dirk // Flickr

Where people in San Diego County, CA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Diego County, California are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from San Diego County, CA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#30. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 876

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to San Diego County, California: 944

- Net migration: 68 to San Diego County, California

Armona // Wikicommons

#29. Kings County, California

- Migration to Kings County, California in 2015-2019: 903

- Migration from Kings County, California to San Diego County, California: 331

- Net migration: 572 to Kings County, California

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#28. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 913

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to San Diego County, California: 714

- Net migration: 199 to Multnomah County, Oregon

Basar // Wikicommons

#27. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Migration to San Luis Obispo County, California in 2015-2019: 917

- Migration from San Luis Obispo County, California to San Diego County, California: 748

- Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo County, California

Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fairfax County, Virginia

- Migration to Fairfax County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 951

- Migration from Fairfax County, Virginia to San Diego County, California: 728

- Net migration: 223 to Fairfax County, Virginia

Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Norfolk city, Virginia

- Migration to Norfolk city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 977

- Migration from Norfolk city, Virginia to San Diego County, California: 780

- Net migration: 197 to Norfolk city, Virginia

Canva

#24. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 978

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,108

- Net migration: 130 to San Diego County, California

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#23. San Mateo County, California

- Migration to San Mateo County, California in 2015-2019: 1,042

- Migration from San Mateo County, California to San Diego County, California: 781

- Net migration: 261 to San Mateo County, California

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#22. Ada County, Idaho

- Migration to Ada County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 1,071

- Migration from Ada County, Idaho to San Diego County, California: 318

- Net migration: 753 to Ada County, Idaho

Canva

#21. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,106

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to San Diego County, California: 635

- Net migration: 471 to Bexar County, Texas

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#20. Onslow County, North Carolina

- Migration to Onslow County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 1,182

- Migration from Onslow County, North Carolina to San Diego County, California: 1,192

- Net migration: 10 to San Diego County, California

Rman 348 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Imperial County, California

- Migration to Imperial County, California in 2015-2019: 1,210

- Migration from Imperial County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,204

- Net migration: 6 to Imperial County, California

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,242

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to San Diego County, California: 848

- Net migration: 394 to Tarrant County, Texas

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#17. San Joaquin County, California

- Migration to San Joaquin County, California in 2015-2019: 1,243

- Migration from San Joaquin County, California to San Diego County, California: 467

- Net migration: 776 to San Joaquin County, California

gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Virginia Beach city, Virginia

- Migration to Virginia Beach city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 1,338

- Migration from Virginia Beach city, Virginia to San Diego County, California: 1,090

- Net migration: 248 to Virginia Beach city, Virginia

Canva

#15. Ventura County, California

- Migration to Ventura County, California in 2015-2019: 1,356

- Migration from Ventura County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,108

- Net migration: 248 to Ventura County, California

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kitsap County, Washington

- Migration to Kitsap County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,375

- Migration from Kitsap County, Washington to San Diego County, California: 571

- Net migration: 804 to Kitsap County, Washington

Pixabay

#13. Santa Barbara County, California

- Migration to Santa Barbara County, California in 2015-2019: 1,513

- Migration from Santa Barbara County, California to San Diego County, California: 837

- Net migration: 676 to Santa Barbara County, California

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#12. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 1,548

- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to San Diego County, California: 2,003

- Net migration: 455 to San Diego County, California

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#11. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 1,603

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to San Diego County, California: 1,063

- Net migration: 540 to Pima County, Arizona

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#10. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,861

- Migration from King County, Washington to San Diego County, California: 1,644

- Net migration: 217 to King County, Washington

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Alameda County, California

- Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 1,905

- Migration from Alameda County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,861

- Net migration: 44 to Alameda County, California

Canva

#8. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 2,288

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,329

- Net migration: 959 to San Francisco County, California

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#7. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 2,578

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to San Diego County, California: 2,782

- Net migration: 204 to San Diego County, California

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 2,709

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to San Diego County, California: 1,757

- Net migration: 952 to Clark County, Nevada

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 4,968

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to San Diego County, California: 2,331

- Net migration: 2,637 to Maricopa County, Arizona

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 6,409

- Migration from Orange County, California to San Diego County, California: 7,328

- Net migration: 919 to San Diego County, California

Canva

#3. San Bernardino County, California

- Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 6,476

- Migration from San Bernardino County, California to San Diego County, California: 4,823

- Net migration: 1,653 to San Bernardino County, California

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 10,011

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to San Diego County, California: 10,270

- Net migration: 259 to San Diego County, California

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#1. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 13,979

- Migration from Riverside County, California to San Diego County, California: 8,087

- Net migration: 5,892 to Riverside County, California