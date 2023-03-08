Where people in Lane County, OR are moving to most right now

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

Where people in Lane County, OR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lane County, Oregon are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Lane County, OR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Canva

#30. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 105

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Lane County, Oregon: 121

- Net migration: 16 to Lane County, Oregon

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Klamath County, Oregon

- Migration to Klamath County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 109

- Migration from Klamath County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 24

- Net migration: 85 to Klamath County, Oregon

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jefferson County, Oregon

- Migration to Jefferson County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 113

- Migration from Jefferson County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 204

- Net migration: 91 to Lane County, Oregon

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Coos County, Oregon

- Migration to Coos County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 113

- Migration from Coos County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 641

- Net migration: 528 to Lane County, Oregon

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#26. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 116

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to Lane County, Oregon: 291

- Net migration: 175 to Lane County, Oregon

SD Dirk // Flickr

#25. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 126

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Lane County, Oregon: 441

- Net migration: 315 to Lane County, Oregon

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#24. Spokane County, Washington

- Migration to Spokane County, Washington in 2015-2019: 129

- Migration from Spokane County, Washington to Lane County, Oregon: 140

- Net migration: 11 to Lane County, Oregon

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#23. Josephine County, Oregon

- Migration to Josephine County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 130

- Migration from Josephine County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 532

- Net migration: 402 to Lane County, Oregon

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bonner County, Idaho

- Migration to Bonner County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 133

- Migration from Bonner County, Idaho to Lane County, Oregon: 0

- Net migration: 133 to Bonner County, Idaho

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Polk County, Oregon

- Migration to Polk County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 146

- Migration from Polk County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 162

- Net migration: 16 to Lane County, Oregon

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lincoln County, Oregon

- Migration to Lincoln County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 146

- Migration from Lincoln County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 242

- Net migration: 96 to Lane County, Oregon

randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 151

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Lane County, Oregon: 184

- Net migration: 33 to Lane County, Oregon

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Utah County, Utah

- Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 157

- Migration from Utah County, Utah to Lane County, Oregon: 55

- Net migration: 102 to Utah County, Utah

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#17. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 159

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Lane County, Oregon: 254

- Net migration: 95 to Lane County, Oregon

Canva

#16. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 161

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Lane County, Oregon: 173

- Net migration: 12 to Lane County, Oregon

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#15. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 185

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Lane County, Oregon: 175

- Net migration: 10 to Pima County, Arizona

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Umatilla County, Oregon

- Migration to Umatilla County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from Umatilla County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 1

- Net migration: 188 to Umatilla County, Oregon

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#13. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 295

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Lane County, Oregon: 814

- Net migration: 519 to Lane County, Oregon

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#12. Jackson County, Oregon

- Migration to Jackson County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 305

- Migration from Jackson County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 741

- Net migration: 436 to Lane County, Oregon

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#11. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 351

- Migration from King County, Washington to Lane County, Oregon: 444

- Net migration: 93 to Lane County, Oregon

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 401

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Lane County, Oregon: 170

- Net migration: 231 to Maricopa County, Arizona

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clark County, Washington

- Migration to Clark County, Washington in 2015-2019: 428

- Migration from Clark County, Washington to Lane County, Oregon: 230

- Net migration: 198 to Clark County, Washington

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clackamas County, Oregon

- Migration to Clackamas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 456

- Migration from Clackamas County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 908

- Net migration: 452 to Lane County, Oregon

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Deschutes County, Oregon

- Migration to Deschutes County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 616

- Migration from Deschutes County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 566

- Net migration: 50 to Deschutes County, Oregon

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Douglas County, Oregon

- Migration to Douglas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 665

- Migration from Douglas County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 731

- Net migration: 66 to Lane County, Oregon

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County, Oregon

- Migration to Washington County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 720

- Migration from Washington County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 1,254

- Net migration: 534 to Lane County, Oregon

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#4. Benton County, Oregon

- Migration to Benton County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 867

- Migration from Benton County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 416

- Net migration: 451 to Benton County, Oregon

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#3. Marion County, Oregon

- Migration to Marion County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 973

- Migration from Marion County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 1,128

- Net migration: 155 to Lane County, Oregon

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Linn County, Oregon

- Migration to Linn County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,214

- Migration from Linn County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 857

- Net migration: 357 to Linn County, Oregon

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 1,467

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Lane County, Oregon: 1,513

- Net migration: 46 to Lane County, Oregon