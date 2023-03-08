Raquel Leviss Accused Of Avoiding 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion After Filing Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay: 'This Chaotic Villain'

bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans are worried Raquel Leviss may be trying to get out of attending the highly-anticipated reunion.

Following news that the former beauty queen filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay after the two allegedly got into a physical altercation when Leviss came clean to the "Good As Gold" singer about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval , Bravo viewers took notice of the court date listed on the legal document.

mega

According to papers filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 7, Leviss — whose real name is Rachel — requested an order of protection from Shay, with a hearing scheduled for the morning of March 29, the same week the VPR reunion will be taping, according to Bravo boss Andy Cohen .

Due to the filing, many viewers fear that James Kennedy ' s former fiancée and the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay " podcast host won't be able to be in the same room to hash out all the drama.

bravo

"what does this mean for the reunion?" one concerned Twitter user said of the restraining order. "I have thought from the start of all of this, Rachel doesn't have the strength to show up and take the heat . Now she has a 'legal' excuse...," a second user chimed in before another added, "This chaotic villain."

"There's no way Raquel is still coming to the reunion," an additional person threw in, while one fan added, "Crossing my fingers it gets dropped. I need everyone in the same room."

bravo

Journalist Louis Peitzman offered an idea that could allow the entire cast to be present for the upcoming taping. "OK well if Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana, can Scheana FaceTime in to the reunion?" he quipped on the social media platform.

Depending on how the network attempts to navigate the tricky situation, Leviss will be in the hot seat if she shows up after it was revealed she and the TomTom co-owner engaged in a months-long romance behind his girlfriend-of-nine-years Ariana Madix ' s back.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Hours after the news broke, allegations surfaced that Madix's best friend, Shay, punched Leviss after she found out about the bombshell scandal. The mother-of-one has denied the allegation.

"When Raquel told Scheana, the tension was palpable. Scheana was furious," a source exclusively told OK! . "She told Raquel how she felt in no uncertain terms: that this was a monumental betrayal. She said their friendship couldn’t survive it."

People obtained a copy of the legal filing.