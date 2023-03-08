Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Spotted At Her Younger Brother Jansen's New York Memorial: See Photos

mega

Hayden Panettiere seemed to be supported by friends and family when she arrived at the Palisades, New York, memorial for her younger brother, Jansen , who died last month at 28 years old.

Surprisingly, the actress, 33, who wore her brother's colorful bomber jacket, was photographed alongside her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson on Wednesday, March 8.

The Scream VI star's parents, Alan "Skip" Panettiere and Lesley Vogel , were in attendance, in addition to Jansen's girlfriend , Catherine Michie .

The blonde babe was pictured hugging guests outside the church.

The Nashville lead sported blue pants and white sneakers as she was seen next to Hickerson.

As OK! previously reported, the former flames were seen leaving on a trip together in November 2022.

Hayden's younger brother was found dead on February 19 in New York — he was only 28 years old.

Days after the untimely death, his family revealed the cause of death was an enlarged heart.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the family shared in a statement . "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever," they added.

Earlier this week, Hayden got emotional when talking about her brother during a segment for Good Morning America .

"He's right here with me ," she said at the time.

Skip apparently told police he had spoken to his son the night before he died, and he sounded "OK."

But a source told Entertainment Tonight "Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape. In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could."