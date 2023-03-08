Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Spotted At Her Younger Brother Jansen's New York Memorial: See Photos

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the family shared in a statement . "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."
"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever," they added.
Earlier this week, Hayden got emotional when talking about her brother during a segment for Good Morning America .
Skip apparently told police he had spoken to his son the night before he died, and he sounded "OK."
But a source told Entertainment Tonight "Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape. In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could."
