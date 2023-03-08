Ugly Split: Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit Requesting NDA Nullified, Cites Law For Cases Of Sexual Assault

mega

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have officially split after nearly six years of dating — and by the looks of it, secrets are about to be revealed.

The restaurant manager filed court documents on Wednesday, March 8, to nullify the non-disclosure agreement she signed at the start of her relationship with the professional golfer in 2017.

In an attempt to provide evidence as to why the NDA should be dissolved, Herman cited the Speaks Out Act, which according to Congress, "Prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

While it is unclear if Herman has accused Woods of any means of sexual abuse, the 38-year-old's efforts seemingly confirm her determination to speak her truth about experiences within their relationship.

“Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.

"She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court," the papers noted.

Neither Woods nor Herman have publicly addressed their breakup or the NDA dispute, however, the famous athlete's ex-girlfriend has noticeably been absent from the crowd at his recent golf tournaments.

The unexpected split comes as a surprise after they sparked engagement rumors just last year.

“He surprised her by popping the question during a physio appointment and even managed to get down on one knee," a source exclusively revealed to OK! in March 2022 after Woods suffered injuries related to a serious car crash . "He had the ring ready and everything — word is he spent a fortune on the biggest diamond he could find — and told her he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. Of course, she said yes in a heartbeat.”

Woods always remains careful when it comes to legalities though, as he refused to tie the knot with his longtime lover without a prenuptial agreement to protect his estimated $800 million net worth.

"Tiger won't wed without legal paperwork to protect his finances and assets," a separate source revealed at the time. "He's been burned before and doesn't want to get taken to the cleaners again."

Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding Herman's attempt to nullify her DNA.