Trump says migrants from Mexico are coming from 'prisons' and 'insane asylums'

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump continued to push for the construction of the southern border wall while discussing his new agenda.

Trump shared his plans for what he would do if elected for a second term in office, telling those present for his speech last weekend that “another 200 miles of wall” would be constructed.

“We will seal it up and expand that wall until we have total control,” Trump continued.

The border seemed to be a hot topic for the president, who came out on top in the conference’s straw poll, defeating his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with ease. DeSantis has also not announced he is running for the 2024 Republican nominee.

During the speech, Trump pledged that the first action he would take if he’s back in the White House would be ensuring ICE has more border patrol agents and that there is an increase in deportations at the border.

When referring to the migrants entering the country through the southern border, Trump alluded to them coming from “prisons” and “insane asylums.”

The president then asked if anyone had seen the film ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ saying that’s where they’re coming from.

The former president boasted that the country’s border with Mexico was in the best state it’s ever been during his time in office, but he claims that since it has been in “complete chaos” under the supervision of his successor.

The US-Mexico border wasn’t the only point he touched on, as Trump’s speech was full of a variety of different topics, including at one point, when he said he was the only candidate who could prevent a third world war.

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent world war three. And you’re going to have world war three, by the way,” Trump said. “We’re going to have world war three if something doesn’t happen fast.”

He also said that before he enters office, he will have the conflict in Ukraine settled, getting everything done in only “one day.”

Before his speech on Saturday, the former president posted a campaign video outlying his ideas for the nation’s future on his social media platform Truth Social .

During the video, Trump talked about wanting the country to be pioneers in flying cars, investing in federal land to build 10 “freedom cities,” reducing the cost of living, and giving “baby bonuses” to first-time mothers.

“Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living. That’s what will happen,” Trump said.

How he plans on achieving the goals he laid out was not made clear in the campaign video or in later speeches.