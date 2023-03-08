Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
The Wichita Beacon

How are you spending 3-16? Wichitans asked to donate that day

By Trace Salzbrenner,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScAaf_0lBz8IoL00
316 Day of Caring will occur during Wichita Public Schools’ spring break, which runs Friday through March 17. United Way of the Plains hosts the event at that time to allow young people to participate. (Courtesy image/United Way of the Plains)

What are you doing on March 16? The city of Wichita and the United Way of the Plains are inviting you to take part in and donate at the 316 Day of Caring, a date selected because 316 is Wichita’s area code, often used as a verbal shorthand for the city’s name. It also conveniently falls during Wichita Public Schools’ spring break.

This will be the first year of what organizers hope will be an annual event. It will be held downtown in the Century II breezeway between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“For me this is so much more than just giving things to people who are in need,” said Abel Frederic, United Way’s vice president of community impact. “This is about generating that pipeline of people who want to be generous and love all the people of this city.”

Opportunities for involvement involve donating blood, clothing, food and time:

  • To donate blood with the American Red Cross, sign up here in advance.
  • Giving the Basics, a nonprofit that distributes personal care items to schools and other organizations, will collect basic hygiene products such as bar soap, shampoo, deodorant and toilet paper.
  • The Salvation Army will collect new or gently used winter clothing.
  • United Methodist Open Door will collect food needed to restock its pantry. Desired items include mac and cheese, ramen and peanut butter.
  • Girl Scout Troop 40786 will be selling cookies.
  • Additional pop-up volunteer opportunities will be available on site.

“This is about really harnessing the caring power of the community,” Frederic said. “316 – it represents our area code, it represents our city and it should represent the people that we care about the most.”

The idea started with Bryan Frye, District 5 City Council member, who saw other cities doing similar events and wanted to bring that spirit to Wichita. He pitched the idea to United Way of the Plains, and their president, Pete Najera, was for it.

“We’re starting small this year with a few specific volunteer and donation opportunities, but we hope it continues to build in size and scope,” Frye said in a press release.

Frederic said anyone reluctant to get involved should see this as an opportunity to make a difference to someone else without huge effort.

For example, someone could simply contribute hygiene products to Giving the Basics.

“I have a son. He’s 19 months (old). I can go and get diapers for him anytime that I want. Not everyone can do that, and it’s not because they are bad parents, or lazy, or bad people. It’s just that these are hard times for some people,” Frederic said.

United Way of the Plains and the city of Wichita plan on making this an annual event. They want to make it bigger and better every year to provide more opportunities to give back to the city and the people who live here.

People with questions about the event may contact Amy Hawley, United Way of the Plains volunteer center manager, at ahawley@unitedwayplains.org or 316-267-1321, ext. 4217.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Hungry? Bored? This weekend in Wichita is full of tasty fun, all for a cause
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Fun things to do in Wichita over spring break that are easy on your wallet
Wichita, KS1 day ago
New superintendent for Wichita Public Schools
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Announcing the Wichita By E.B. Dinner Series starting with Station 8 BBQ
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Jump Start Stores holding hiring event in Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Wichita Public Schools chooses its next superintendent from within district ranks
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
Reno County farmer out about $70K after family farm burglarized
Wichita, KS1 day ago
‘Broken,’ ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘horrible’ — police officers describe WPD culture in report
Wichita, KS15 hours ago
How local leaders are addressing spike in property valuation
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita mayor free to block people on Facebook, ethics board decides in first case
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Mental health hospital slated for Wichita could solve some problems but faces staffing questions
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita Teachers Union Wants To Ban Student Cell Phones In Classrooms
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Some Wichita patients waiting days for ER care, nurses say staffing is dire
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Kansas education committee official proposes year-round education for public schools
Maize, KS1 day ago
More changes to the Wind Surge include happy hour, $1 hot dogs and $2 beers or fountain drinks
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita’s first urban winery has closed, but the owner is hopeful for its future
Wichita, KS2 days ago
What plants could be invading Wichita yards this spring? Experts focus on two species
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Longtime Sonoco employees speak out following closure
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Clearwater parents concerned over how school handles behavior issues, including new 'reset room'
Clearwater, KS1 day ago
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in Harvey Co. crash
Wichita, KS16 hours ago
ICT Block Party with Food Trucks, Vendors and DJ
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Sugar Llamas and their mini doughnuts are coming to Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita City Council delays vote on changes to tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Man injured after being hit in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Crack sealing started in Hutch
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Wichita schools vote to accept vaping lawsuit settlement
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Emily Judson feels at home in ‘Riverside’
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita police locate 1 of 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run
Wichita, KS16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy