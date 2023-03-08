Open in App
Enfield, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Enfield gets first application for cannabis retailer

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH9YD_0lBz7NTR00
Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, has submitted an application for a special-use permit to renovate and occupy the former Outback Steakhouse building at 90C Elm St. for its store. JI file photo

ENFIELD — The town has received its first request for a cannabis retail establishment on Elm Street.

Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, has submitted an application for a special-use permit to renovate and occupy the former Outback Steakhouse building at 90C Elm St. for its store.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Enfield, CT newsLocal Enfield, CT
Recreational and medical marijuana retail shop approved in Enfield
Enfield, CT16 hours ago
Enfield to offer tax credit for older volunteers
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Enfield prison Willard Correctional Institution to close in April; prisoners to be moved
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obligation to Tong tenants questioned
Manchester, CT17 hours ago
$1 ticket for Cinema site
New Britain, CT1 day ago
Windsor Locks OKs study, hires lobbying firm
Windsor Locks, CT17 hours ago
Former Pride owner Robert Bolduc seeks rezoning on Rt. 202 for South Hadley Starbucks
South Hadley, MA10 hours ago
Union says company shuttering Hampden County nursing homes is ghosting employees
Westfield, MA11 hours ago
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
New Chase Bank location in Springfield stirs protest on opening day
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield's surplus cash is being used to fill inflation-driven budget holes
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Middletown considers adding another Route 9 exit
Middletown, CT1 day ago
State orders evacuation of Waterford nursing home facility
Waterford, CT14 hours ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Chase Bank sparks Northampton protest as it prepares to open downtown
Northampton, MA2 days ago
New Massachusetts sanitary code for landlords in effect next month
Greenfield, MA3 days ago
'Somebody gave the farm away': Holyoke officials react to police audit findings, recommendations
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
When a shooting occurs at a business, the Holyoke Licensing Board may have some questions
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Retirement party set for March 30
Glastonbury, CT2 days ago
Middlefield removing thousands of tires from property
Middlefield, CT4 days ago
C‑Towns Become Key Foods
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Residents speak out against leasing park for Enfield complex
Enfield, CT3 days ago
Family loses appeal to keep backyard coop
Windsor Locks, CT3 days ago
Westfield River levee trail may be cut short following neighborhood petition
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Third annual ParaConn brings supernatural, mystical attractions to Connecticut
Ansonia, CT19 hours ago
$500K Credit Card Scam Nets Burlington Teen Tesla, Luxury Trip To Hawaii: Police
Burlington, CT17 hours ago
Is Connecticut’s Charles Island Really Cursed? History Makes a Solid Case
Milford, CT3 days ago
Yale Dining Jobs Pitched In Dixwell
New Haven, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy