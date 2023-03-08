Enfield gets first application for cannabis retailer

Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, has submitted an application for a special-use permit to renovate and occupy the former Outback Steakhouse building at 90C Elm St. for its store. JI file photo

ENFIELD — The town has received its first request for a cannabis retail establishment on Elm Street.

Willow Brook Enfield LLC, doing business as Zen Leaf Enfield, has submitted an application for a special-use permit to renovate and occupy the former Outback Steakhouse building at 90C Elm St. for its store.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall.