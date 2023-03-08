Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has This One Dating Wish Following Her Split With Pete Davidson

It’s hard to believe that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been broken up for seven months already. They were such a huge part of the gossip landscape and while the comedian has moved on with Chase Sui Wonders, the SKIMS founder has laid low on the dating scene — but that single status might be changing.

Kim is reportedly “ready again” to dip her toes into the water. “She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now,” a source told People . It isn’t easy to meet people, especially when you are famous, so Kim is asking her pals to set her up with men who meet her dating stipulations. “She would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood,” the insider added. “She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.”

It was Kelly Ripa who first planted the idea in Kim’s head last September during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan . The talk show host recommended that she “ stay off dating apps ” and aim higher when it comes to her choice of men after her Davidson situation. Ripa noted, “You need a titan of industry. That’s what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It’s a very small field but he’s out there, sitting here, watching this.”

Kim apparently liked Ripa’s suggestion and someone in finance would definitely understand her busy schedule and business endeavors . The People source shared that same sentiment, “Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too.” We have a feeling that Mr. Right is just around the corner for Kim now that she has a list of her strict dating requirements.

