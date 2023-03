A skier died while in the backcountry of a northern Utah ski resort Tuesday.

The Unified Police Department says 37-year-old Kyle Mortensen had gone skiing in the Brighton resort backcountry and was reported overdue at 4 p.m.

With Mortensen's wife able to provide GPS coordinates of his location, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue responded to the area and found him deceased in a tree well.

It's believed Mortensen struck a tree in the backcountry and fell into a well.