CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Stitch Fix, Tesla, WeWork, Campbell Soup and more By Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac, 2 days ago

By Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac, 2 days ago

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tesla dropped more than 3% after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...