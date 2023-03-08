Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Murder, car theft up in New Orleans - Carjackings and shootings down

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIRwx_0lBz6CjF00

Six people were murdered last week in New Orleans.

That has pushed the homicide pace for the year past last year's... which saw the highest murder total in decades.

NOPD says there were six murders between February 26 and March 4, 2023.

That is 500% higher than the total in the same week last year, when there was one murder.

The 43 murders for the year so far is 5% more than the year to date total for 2022.

Meanwhile, business and residential burglaries are up for the year.  Auto theft shows the biggest jump, with a 128% increase in 2023.  NOPD says more than 1,500 vehicles have been stolen already this year.

NOPD reports drops in categories including carjackings, shootings and  armed robberies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jMxq_0lBz6CjF00
Photo credit NOPD
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Multi-car crash involving New Orleans police SUV in Central City
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Police: Passenger holds New Orleans bus driver at gunpoint, demands to be driven to hospital
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NEW DETAILS: Teen shot after attempted car burglary in St. Roch, victim later arrested on drug charges
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, woman shot in Marrero and have life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
Marrero, LA22 hours ago
Two shot on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Marrero, LA22 hours ago
Man hijacks New Orleans bus, demands ride to hospital
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Gunman forced RTA bus driver in Little Woods to bring him to hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Jefferson Parish neighbors of woman accused in infant cold case react to arrests
Picayune, MS11 hours ago
Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of bicyclist on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans homeowner arrested after allegedly shooting at suspected car thieves
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
6 years after a New Orleans mother and her sons were murdered, the case remains unsolved
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Father-son shootout at the family's New Orleans restaurant ends with both in jail
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Woman witnesses dog theft on doorbell camera
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Suspect in New Orleans Uber driver's stabbing death indicted with murder
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Driver in fatal Mandeville accident arrested, will be booked on vehicular homicide, other counts
Mandeville, LA18 hours ago
Jury convicts man of carjacking woman outside a Metairie pizzeria
Metairie, LA21 hours ago
CPD: Two arrested after narcotics search, probation violations
Covington, LA19 hours ago
New Orleans Police Department backslides on consent decree reforms, federal monitors say
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
Unlike other communities, car thefts skyrocket in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Afternoon murder in the Seventh Ward
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
CAPTURED: Fraud contractor who got away with thousands in 2021, arrested
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man, woman arrested in connection with 30-year-old cold case involving infant's death
Picayune, MS1 day ago
Man found stabbed to death near St. Charles Canal
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Cold Case Closed: Jefferson Parish couple arrested 1992 death of baby girl
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison for Jung Hotel shootout
New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
Tommy: Is the New Orleans criminal justice system a "clown show"?
New Orleans, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy