Murder, car theft up in New Orleans - Carjackings and shootings down

Six people were murdered last week in New Orleans.

That has pushed the homicide pace for the year past last year's... which saw the highest murder total in decades.

NOPD says there were six murders between February 26 and March 4, 2023.

That is 500% higher than the total in the same week last year, when there was one murder.

The 43 murders for the year so far is 5% more than the year to date total for 2022.

Meanwhile, business and residential burglaries are up for the year. Auto theft shows the biggest jump, with a 128% increase in 2023. NOPD says more than 1,500 vehicles have been stolen already this year.

NOPD reports drops in categories including carjackings, shootings and armed robberies.