Open in App
Marshalltown, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Marshalltown man charged in 2022 sex abuse case

By Kelly Maricle,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ8GO_0lBz5ycY00

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree sex abuse in connection to an incident that happened in 2022.

Edison Nsengiyumva, 24, is being held in the Marshall County Jail. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Nsengiyumva is accused of sexually abusing a woman at his apartment on September 28, 2022. The woman repeatedly told Nsengiyumva to stop.

‘Armed and dangerous’ persons of interest sought in Fort Dodge shooting

Police said Nsengiyumva later admitted he did not listen and the assault continued.

The criminal complaint said DNA evidence links Nsengiyumva to the crime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Pieper Lewis pleads guilty to escape, sentencing scheduled
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Suspect in teen’s shooting didn’t think gun was loaded, police say
West Des Moines, IA18 hours ago
Iowa man arrested in Warren County standoff that lasted for several hours
Martensdale, IA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man On Trial for Assaulting Ex Assaults Ex Again
Waterloo, IA1 day ago
Attempted murder charge filed in hammer attack
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Officer hurt and 2 teens in custody after high-speed chase
Pleasant Hill, IA16 hours ago
Oskaloosa Teenager Charged After Social Media Threat
Oskaloosa, IA1 day ago
Police: Man tracked ex-wife using Apple AirTag
West Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Iowa man dies at Leavenworth penitentiary
Cedar Falls, IA1 day ago
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Sumner, IA19 hours ago
Arrest made in overnight West Des Moines shooting that injured teenager
West Des Moines, IA1 day ago
'I knew exactly who did it': Iowa parents speak out about domestic violence after their daughter's death
Windsor Heights, IA1 day ago
1 shot Wednesday evening, Des Moines police say
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Fired Des Moines police officer gets $25K settlement
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Zora Rooftop Bar for sale in Des Moines as owner faces multiple charges
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Two arrested for allegedly holding victim at knifepoint
Grimes, IA6 days ago
2 Des Moines men charged after bringing starving dog to vet
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Body found in Des Moines River, death investigation underway
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines police investigate shooting on East 14th Street
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Two charged after two starving dogs rescued from Des Moines home
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Marking one year since deadly shooting outside East High School
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
One person injured in shooting on eastside of Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
12-year-old injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Newton Police looking for suspect in Monday afternoon stabbing
Newton, IA4 days ago
Tonight at 10: Kristie’s Story
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Proposed bills target use of GPS trackers without consent
Des Moines, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy