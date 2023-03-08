Marshalltown man charged in 2022 sex abuse case

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree sex abuse in connection to an incident that happened in 2022.

Edison Nsengiyumva, 24, is being held in the Marshall County Jail. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Nsengiyumva is accused of sexually abusing a woman at his apartment on September 28, 2022. The woman repeatedly told Nsengiyumva to stop.

Police said Nsengiyumva later admitted he did not listen and the assault continued.

The criminal complaint said DNA evidence links Nsengiyumva to the crime.

