Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing Over $300,000 Worth of Cars From Dealership

In shocking footage recorded on camera, a group of thieves in North Carolina stole over $300,000 worth of luxury vehicles late last month.

The thieves broke into Adams Auto Group in Charlotte in the middle of the night on February 27, gaining access inside by throwing cinderblocks to shatter the glass in the front of the dealership.

Once inside, the criminals go behind the desk in the center of the dealership where they begin clicking sets of car keys to see which cars light up before hopping into three BMWs and one Maserati and escaping through the front of the dealership.

The video footage was obtained by journalist Hunter Sáenz from local outlet WSOC TV who then posted the clip to Twitter where it's been viewed over 17,200 times.

Police reported that two of the four cars have been recovered, with one abandoned on the interstate.

The stolen cars were a 2020 BMW 760i ($109,000), a 2020 BMW 850i ($79,000), a 2020 BMW 840i ($68,000), and a Maserati Ghibli S Grandsport ($55,000).

"Yeah, they're pretty high-end cars so we're hoping someone recognizes the vehicles being driven in the area or they may have some insight or knowledge in reference to these individuals that committed this crime," said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers, per Queen City News .

Authorities are investigating whether this is an isolated incident or part of a larger crime ring that's been targeting vehicles in the greater Charlotte area.