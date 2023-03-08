Open in App
Oakland County, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Major construction project on I-696 kicks off tomorrow; here are the closures

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVXR7_0lBz3P8V00

A major construction project coming to I-696 in western Oakland County will kick off on Thursday that will impact drivers who use the highway to get across metro Detroit.

The "Restore the Reuther" project will rebuild I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph over the next couple of years.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will rebuild eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph. It will include rebuilding the road from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake, American Dr., Franklin Road and Telegraph.

Starting tomorrow afternoon, both directions of traffic will share the westbound side of the highway through the end of the year with two lanes open in each direction. In 2024, all traffic will be shifted to the newly-rebuilt eastbound side while they construction the westbound side.

There will also be ramp closures during the construction that will be closed through late fall.

  • Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive
  • Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

On Thursday, there will be construction for the traffic shift that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time, eastbound I-696 will be reduced to one lane from the I-96 connector/I-275/M-5 interchange through Telegraph.

Also, the following ramps will be temporarily closed through the late afternoon.

  • Northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696
  • All M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road
  • Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696
  • Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696

Detours for the highway are:

  • Northbound I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696, use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road, use northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.
  • Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.
  • Southbound M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696, use northbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.
  • Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696 will use southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to eastbound I-696.
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive will use southbound M-10 to southbound US-24 to westbound Franklin Road, then to American Drive.
  • Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5, then to eastbound I-96.

Drivers will need to allow for extra time to commute due to the reduced lanes and ramp closures.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
I-696 "Restore the Reuther" project to cause massive traffic shift, ramp closures in Farmington Hills, Southfield through end of the year
Farmington Hills, MI1 day ago
Modernize 75 project causing frustration in Royal Oak
Royal Oak, MI1 day ago
BREAKING: Two MSP troopers shot near Outer Drive and Fenkell on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northbound U.S. 23 closed near Whitmore Lake due to semitruck crash
Whitmore Lake, MI2 days ago
80-year-old resident killed by snowplow during last week's winter storm identified by Ann Arbor police
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on driver who caused a crash on M-24, killing a Lake Orion man
Lake Orion, MI1 day ago
Investigation underway after workers report multiple underground explosions, fire on 14 Mile in Fraser
Fraser, MI2 days ago
Three Wayne-Westland students have been hit by vehicles. The district isn't talking
Westland, MI1 day ago
Residents frustrated as potholes get worse in neighborhoods
Waterford Township, MI2 days ago
Drunk driver attempting to pass trooper on Telegraph Road in Taylor ends up smashing into patrol car
Taylor, MI21 hours ago
Commission likely to approve new 679 area code as 313 numbers begin to run out
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Abandoned Marathon Gas Station: Dundee, Michigan
Dundee, MI1 day ago
Hearing Thursday over the future of Detroit's 313 area code
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Troy police find half-smoked joint in man's truck after pulling him over for driving 'noticeably below' speed limit
Troy, MI1 day ago
Pontiac man arrested after crashing his Ford Bronco into vehicle at stop light during police chase
Pontiac, MI1 day ago
Detroit opens applications for $25M sidewalk replacement program
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Fire crews battle a 4-alarm fire at Heritage Roofing in Grosse Pointe Park
Grosse Pointe Park, MI2 days ago
The scoop on a Dearborn custard shop: It’s great, but look both ways
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Grand Blanc Township woman critically injured in crash on Dort Highway
Grand Blanc, MI3 days ago
Detroit police vehicle auctions include cars, trucks, more in March -- See the schedule
Detroit, MI4 days ago
How to help Karl’s Cabin, the historic Detroit-area restaurant temporarily closed due to a fire
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Suspect in custody in shooting that injured two MSP troopers
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI20 hours ago
Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust
Madison Heights, MI11 hours ago
More Details Released on Threat That Led to Closure of East Lansing Public Schools Today (Updated)
East Lansing, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy