The Kansas City Star

What awaits top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks at Big 12 tournament? A loaded field: Podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff,

2 days ago

Kansas enters the Big 12 men’s tournament as the top seed and first-place finisher of the regular season, but the Jayhawks will have a difficult path if they’re to repeat as champion.

It’s possible for KU and many other teams in the field to meet only opponents that are NCAA Tournament bound this week at T-Mobile Center. That’s how good the Big 12 was this year.

Kansas enters the event coming off a loss at Texas, the tournament’s No. 2 seed. The Jayhawks will open the tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m., against the winner of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game on Wednesday.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Gary Bedore and Shreyas Laddha share their thoughts on the Jayhawks and offer a prediction on the tournament.

Story link:

Your Kansas Jayhawks guide to the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City

