Fraser, MI
WWJ News Radio

Investigation underway after workers report multiple underground explosions, fire on 14 Mile in Fraser

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

2 days ago

FRASER (WWJ) - As many as eight to ten underground explosions rocked a stretch of 14 Mile Road in Fraser late Wednesday morning, prompting a brief road closure and a large emergency response.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at 14 Mile between Garfield Road and Groesbeck Hwy in Fraser just before 11:30 a.m. on March 8. where reports of explosions and an underground fire were made.

Bella, an employee who works at Estes & Associates, CPA located on 17600 14 Mile Road, told WWJ's Luke Sloan she and her coworkers were the ones to call 911 after multiple explosions rattled their building.

"We're all just kind of minding our business and then all of a sudden there were just multiple booms that you could almost feel just shaking the walls," she described. "We looked outside of our window and maybe 20 to 30 feet, we see fire coming out of this manhole. The cover is blown off and there's smoke."

Fraser police confirmed with WWJ that they briefly closed 14 Mile in the area, but would not say why -- the road has since reopened, Bella said.

City officials reported the explosion stemmed from a blown DTE transformer in the area.

"This morning there was an explosion at the DTE station in the area of 14 Mile and the railroad tracks. There are no injures, however power has been affected in the area," an emergency alert read. "Currently, the servers are down at City Hall and we are unable to send of receive emails. DTE is working on repairs."

DTE Energy reports the outage is affecting roughly 60 homes and businesses.

Bella told Sloan that fire crews informed the business that the fire was electrical.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

