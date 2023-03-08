Update in MCSO homicide investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — New details have been released surrounding a homicide in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 4.

The Mesa County Coroner has now released the identity of the victim. Tyson Bratcher was identified as the man murdered on 26 Road. The coroner attributed a gunshot wound to the head as the cause of death.

Western Slope Now has reached out to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for new details, but being this is an active investigation, no new details have been released yet.

Western Slope Now will update this story when new details become available.

