LCC grad to bring talent show to Encore

LIMA — A local performer is returning to Lima to put on a show featuring some of the best talents the area has to offer.

Chase Little-Battle, who has done over 12 plays at the Encore Theatre and organized the LCC Steppers when he was a student at Lima Central Catholic, is bringing his production skills to a Battle of the Talents at 5 p.m. Sunday at the theatre.

“People can expect to see about 14 different acts,” Little-Battle, who will be performing a song himself, said. “We have comedians, all genres of singers and rappers. They can also expect to see dance, cheer and skating.”

The performers will be competing in junior and senior divisions for $500 and $1,000 in prize money, respectively. But for Little-Battle, who said all the performers will walk away with some prize, it will be clear how much talent there is in the Lima area and how much people will want to be entertained.

“I really wanted to give them all a chance to show off their art and their talent and really give the community something we don’t have much of the time,” he said. “I felt like that would be a fun thing to do.”

Little-Battle’s grandmother, Denise White is helping him organize the event and said that it is important to see him do this after the pandemic forced him to come home from college.

“It really helps to bring him out and bring him back to the theatre, which is what he loves to do,” she said. “We sat down and brainstormed together to come up with the idea and he wanted to do a talent show because he wanted to give kids with talent in the area a platform. He loves doing things in the arts. It’s almost like a ministry to him.”

Little-Battle said that he is looking forward to everyone having a good time.

“I really want to see everybody come out and enjoy themselves and the performers and have a good time with each other,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun putting this together and getting to talk to all these new people and make different connections.”

Both he and White hope that everyone comes away with some important lessons from the night.

“I hope that they realize that if you want to do something, you can do it,” White said. ” You just have to keep pushing.”

“A lot of times, when you’re nervous about wanting something, you deter yourself from doing stuff like that,” Little-Battle said. “But once you do it, it all comes together for you. If you take those steps to follow your training, they will come together for you.”

Tickets for the show will be sold at the door and can be paid for in cash or by CashApp. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. DJ Moe Moe Little will host the event.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Battle of the Talent Show

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Encore Theatre, 991 N. Shore Drive, Lima

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for those under 18. For ticket information, call 937-710-7164.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.