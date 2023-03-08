Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Dodgers

What Dodgers Outfielder James Outman is Trying to Improve Upon This Season

By Noah Camras,

2 days ago

There's a few areas he's locked in on improving.

The Dodgers No. 13 ranked prospect James Outman has a chance to be a star in this league . The outfielder made his major league debut last year, and kicked it off with a bang, homering in his first career at-bat . The party didn't slow down, as he ended up going 6-13 with a home run and two doubles before being sent back down to the minor leagues

Back in Triple-A, he had another incredible run, including hitting for the cycle twice in the same week . However, he didn't get another chance in the majors at the end of 2022.

This year, though, he may be playing himself right back onto that Opening Day Roster. Through his first 13 at-bats, he's again an incredible 6-13 with a home run and a triple.

While Outman's gotten off to another hot start this spring training, he told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation that he's constantly trying to improve his game. He also specified a few areas he's hoping to improve.

"Honestly, I’m always trying to cut down the strikeouts, drive the ball the other way. But realistically, I just want to be James Outman and do what’s brought me success while I’m still trying to improve the other areas."

In terms of cutting down strikeouts, he's already been much better early in spring. Last year, he had seven strikeouts in 13 at-bats. This year, he has just three.

McKain also asked Outman about his game plan this spring while hoping for a consistent role with the Dodgers this season.

"Just plugging away and doing my thing and let the rest take care of itself."

I love that answer from Outman, one that shows he clearly isn't worried about what decision Dave Roberts or anyone else is going to make, and instead just focused on improving his game and playing the best baseball he can play.

At this point in spring, I don't think there's any way Outman isn't on the Opening Day roster . But we'll have to see how the rest of camp plays out.

