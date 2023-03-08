Open in App
Cavs And Heat Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

2 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Kevin Love has been upgraded to available.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Cavs have ruled out Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley and Dylan Windler.

As for the Heat, they will be without Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jovic.

Kevin Love is listed as questionable due to a rib injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Cavs come into the night with a 41-26 record in 67 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and also 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Cave have struggled, going just 13-19 in the 32 games they have played outside of Ohio.

For reference, they are 28-7 in the 35 games they have played at home.

The franchise hasn't been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season (when they still had LeBron James), but the drought will likely come to an end in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-31 record in 66 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Heat have been good, with a 21-12 record in 33 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

In two out of the last three seasons, the Heat have been to the Conference Finals (they made the NBA Finals in 2020).

Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

