Oconee County man arrested after break-ins at Lake Keowee Marina

An Upstate man is facing charges after being arrested in connection with two burglaries in Oconee County. 40 year old, Ismael Rodriguez Siens of Seneca was booked earlier this week, on two counts of 1st degree burglary and one count each of petit larceny and property damage.

The two separate incidents happened last last year at the Lake Keowee Marina. Siens is accused of breaking into a house boat that was docked there, the night of November 11th. Then just over a month later, he allegedly broke into the same house boat, again.

The vessel was damaged in the process and investigators say, Sienz stole bottled of liquor from the boat, on both occasions.