Former Warrington Middle dean charged with soliciting student to remain on GPS monitoring

A former Warrington Middle School dean accused of various sexual crimes involving a student will have to continue wearing an ankle monitor, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Darreyel Laster, 33, stood before Circuit Judge John Simon pleading his case to have his GPS ankle monitor removed so he can find a new job now that he is no longer employed with Escambia County Public Schools.

"This whole process has been tough to find employment, especially with the GPS monitor on," Laster told the judge. "It is stigmatized."

Laster is charged with:

Using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child

Authority figure soliciting sex from a student

Lewd or lascivious conduct with a person under 18 years old

A misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

After Laster made his comments to Simon, Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer told the judge that Laster's alleged crimes warrant him remaining on a GPS monitor.

"The argument that there's a stigma for the GPS, yes it may be, but that's not a hardship on the defendant," Gilmer said. "These are very serious charges. He was employed by the school district. He was in a position that should've been trusted and it wasn't."

Simon then denied the motion, meaning Laster must remain on the ankle monitor while released from Escambia County Jail.

What are the allegations against Darreyel Laster?

According to Laster's arrest report, a student told an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy on Dec. 27, 2022, "he was being provided marijuana and alcohol along with being propositioned to perform or receive (sexual acts) from his former (redacted) dean, Darreyel Laster."

The report alleges Laster asked the student multiple times through text if they could perform sex acts with each other.

The student told deputies he met with Laster after a meeting, and Laster "gave (the student) a bag of marijuana and smoked some with him later that day."

"While smoking together," the arrest report says, "Darreyel Laster tried to get (the student) to let him perform (sex acts) on him."

Laster also allegedly traveled to the student's house unannounced to leave two Four Loko alcoholic beverages outside of the student's window. The student reported Laster texted him, saying "to check by his window" where the Four Lokos were left.

After the student asked Laster to stop contacting him and blocked the former dean's number, Laster allegedly continued to contact the student using several different phone numbers, according to the report.

Laster was the driving force behind an effort to create a neighborhood charter school after it was announced last year that Warrington Middle School was slated for permanent closure for repeatedly earning annual "D" grades.

The school district has entered a preliminary partnership with the Charter Schools USA, a Fort Lauderdale-based for-profit education organization, and are in the process of developing a plan that could allow the charter school operator to take over Warrington this fall.