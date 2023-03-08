Open in App
Warrington, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Pensacola News Journal

Former Warrington Middle dean charged with soliciting student to remain on GPS monitoring

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbaNJ_0lByy4IG00

A former Warrington Middle School dean accused of various sexual crimes involving a student will have to continue wearing an ankle monitor, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Darreyel Laster, 33, stood before Circuit Judge John Simon pleading his case to have his GPS ankle monitor removed so he can find a new job now that he is no longer employed with Escambia County Public Schools.

"This whole process has been tough to find employment, especially with the GPS monitor on," Laster told the judge. "It is stigmatized."

Laster arrested:Warrington dean who pushed for community charter school arrested for soliciting student

Laster pushes for charter:What will Warrington do when its school goes away? Create something better, families hope.

Laster is charged with:

  • Using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child
  • Authority figure soliciting sex from a student
  • Lewd or lascivious conduct with a person under 18 years old
  • A misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

After Laster made his comments to Simon, Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer told the judge that Laster's alleged crimes warrant him remaining on a GPS monitor.

"The argument that there's a stigma for the GPS, yes it may be, but that's not a hardship on the defendant," Gilmer said. "These are very serious charges. He was employed by the school district. He was in a position that should've been trusted and it wasn't."

Simon then denied the motion, meaning Laster must remain on the ankle monitor while released from Escambia County Jail.

What are the allegations against Darreyel Laster?

According to Laster's arrest report, a student told an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy on Dec. 27, 2022, "he was being provided marijuana and alcohol along with being propositioned to perform or receive (sexual acts) from his former (redacted) dean, Darreyel Laster."

The report alleges Laster asked the student multiple times through text if they could perform sex acts with each other.

The student told deputies he met with Laster after a meeting, and Laster "gave (the student) a bag of marijuana and smoked some with him later that day."

"While smoking together," the arrest report says, "Darreyel Laster tried to get (the student) to let him perform (sex acts) on him."

Laster also allegedly traveled to the student's house unannounced to leave two Four Loko alcoholic beverages outside of the student's window. The student reported Laster texted him, saying "to check by his window" where the Four Lokos were left.

After the student asked Laster to stop contacting him and blocked the former dean's number, Laster allegedly continued to contact the student using several different phone numbers, according to the report.

Laster was the driving force behind an effort to create a neighborhood charter school after it was announced last year that Warrington Middle School was slated for permanent closure for repeatedly earning annual "D" grades.

The school district has entered a preliminary partnership with the Charter Schools USA, a Fort Lauderdale-based for-profit education organization, and are in the process of developing a plan that could allow the charter school operator to take over Warrington this fall.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Escambia County, FL newsLocal Escambia County, FL
2 students hospitalized after allegedly ingesting ‘gummies’ at Pine Forest High School
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Woman causes two crashes in Escambia County in one day, teen critically injured
Pensacola, FL19 hours ago
Pensacola woman involved in two wrecks in same day, the second with injuries
Pensacola, FL13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutors invoke Aniah’s Law for Mobile man charged with nightclub shootings
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
Bond granted for New Jersey teen charged in Milton High School swatting calls
Milton, FL1 day ago
New Jersey teen charged in Milton High School threats flown in to face charges
Milton, FL2 days ago
Nakhla murder trial: Nurse testimony covers his time in hospital after deadly wreck
Mobile, AL1 day ago
FDLE finds Walton County deputies justified in fatal shooting of Pensacola man
Pensacola, FL13 hours ago
Wanted man arrested after leading police on chase, hitting home: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL14 hours ago
Police respond to bomb threat at Pensacola elementary school
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Second Bank Nightlife murder suspect arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
MPD needs public’s assistance in finding man accused of rape
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Judge delays restitution hearing in Mobile towing insurance fraud case
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man arrested in Daphne shooting incident
Daphne, AL20 hours ago
18-wheeler pursuit on I-10 could have been fatal, says Mobile County Sheriff
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
24-year-old shot, killed by Mobile officer carried AR-15, police said
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Woman allegedly breaks into ex-boyfriends home, steals his truck: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Mississippi murder suspects arrested in Mobile
Pascagoula, MS1 day ago
UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared at ECAT Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Jones family calling for release of body cam footage after deadly officer-involved shooting
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Okaloosa man reportedly runs from deputies, tracked down by K-9s
Holt, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy