Amarillo seeks community input for its 'Vision 2045' future plan

Amarillo held its first public forums Tuesday to receive input from citizens to help create the city’s comprehensive city plan known as “Vision 2045”.

To get input from the public, the city hosted public meetings at the downtown and northwest locations of the Amarillo Public Library, which attracted about 150 people. These forums are in addition to the city’s public survey, which it released online on March 1.

During the public forum, officials from the city went over the process for the city plan and explained how the public could have input. The last time that Amarillo addressed its long-range city plan was in 2010, and the city hopes to update the plan to reflect current needs and hopes for the future of the community.

City officials from multiple departments were available at the meetings, including Emily Koller, director of planning. After the presentation, residents were able to ask questions about the city plan before visiting various workstations that addressed multiple topics that would be part of the city’s future plan. At each workstation, sticky notes were available to give ideas and input on each subject.

“The purpose of these forums is to launch the city plan to the broader community,” Koller said. “We were really happy with the turnout and feel like we got great questions from those present at these meetings. We hope we continue to get this kind of feedback and positivity from the public on this process.”

With the plan, the goal is to shape Amarillo's future while maintaining the city's unique character with a plan that will make the city more attractive to residents over the next two decades of growth.

Elements included in the plan for future growth include:

mobility and infrastructure

parks and cultural resources

land use and community character

growth management and capacity

Koller is hoping that the people who attended the meetings continue to give their feedback all the way throughout the process. There will be future workshops, including online, with future growth scenarios being a priority at the next meetings. The planning stage will begin on May 2 with the Growth Scenarios and Plan Elements Community Workshop, with other popup events throughout the month.

“Those meetings may be among the most interesting for those that attend because they will actually get to see the many different ways that Amarillo can grow and what the tradeoffs for those scenarios may be,” Koller said. “Once we get through that, we can get down to the business of drafting the plan itself.”

According to Koller, the final workshop is planned for September, focusing on the priorities and implementation strategies.

“We will be getting pretty close by September with a plan starting to take shape, including preferred growth scenarios, the city’s vision with priorities and strategies to take action,” Koller said. “What we are trying to do is create a growth scenario where we can attach the revenue streams that city has for the city, where we can project into the future what that means for paying for streets and parks and all of the things that we want.”

She said that this process is not about being able to identify specifically how to fund these ideas at this time, but finding priorities for the city with funding for specific capital projects being done under the regular processes the city has always used.

Koller said that there are many ways for the community to participate in the process, with the easiest being the online survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityPlan2045 .

There will also be a virtual replication of the workshops conducted at these meetings for the community to view online. Koller said that the community would have many of the same options to participate in the process as they would have at the meetings. She said the virtual workshop would be online within about a week. She hopes this will be a comfortable and informative format for those who cannot attend in-person meetings with a similar interactive experience.

Koller also said the city is seeking ways to reach the younger generation, possibly through Instagram, Snapchat or other mediums that may be more effective for those age groups.

“We need to hear from the future generation that these plans will have an effect on,” Koller added.

Stressing the importance of hearing from the public on what they want for the future of Amarillo, Koller said the plan could not happen without input from the people of Amarillo.

“For this to be successful, we need Amarillo to participate with their ideas,” Koller said. "We want this to be the community’s vision, and we want to hold our elected officials accountable for this vision.”

For more information on the city plan, go to https://www.amarillo.gov/our-city/cityplan .