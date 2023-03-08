Open in App
Rochester, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Irondequoit basketball standout earns Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week honors

By Staff report,

2 days ago

Quinn VanKerkhove is the Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week for Feb. 27-March 5.

A lights-out shooting performance by Irondequoit's junior guard helped the Eagles beat Greece Athena to capture the Class A1 title Saturday at Blue Cross Arena. Vankerhove, who came into the game averaging 8.5 points a game, scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers, battling back from an illness that kept him out of practice the day before

During the regular season, a poll launches each Monday at democratandchronicle.com to determine the Athlete of the Week from the previous week's top performances. Your vote determines who will be honored as Section V's best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJTzf_0lByurA600

The poll is live until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner is announced first on our Instagram page, found at instagram.com/dandcsports .

This feature will return April 3 with the start of Section V's spring season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0QJY_0lByurA600

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Irondequoit basketball standout earns Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week honors

