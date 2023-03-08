Sprawling NYC duplex lists for $175M in America’s priciest tower

Maybe New York really is back.

A 12,557-square-foot duplex penthouse at Central Park Tower has listed for a stratospheric $175 million, according to an eye-popping StreetEasy listing update .

While that nine-figure sum may make it seem that this seven-bedroom aerie is the city’s priciest, it’s actually a close second.

In the very same building, located at 217 W. 57th St., a much higher-priced $250 million penthouse listed for sale last September. That 17,545-square-foot triplex, spanning the 129th through 131st floors of the 1,550-foot-tall edifice, remains the most bank-busting home for sale in New York.

If that larger, higher-perched penthouse sells for that sky-high price, it would break the record for the country’s most expensive home sale — one set in early 2019 by hedge fund titan Ken Griffin for a roughly $238 million spread inside the exclusive 220 Central Park South located nearby.

The spiral staircase offers full views of Central Park. Douglas Elliman

The kitchen. Douglas Elliman

The windows frame perfect city views. Douglas Elliman

Still, this $175 million home on the 107th and 108th floors is nothing to sniff at — with StreetEasy data showing it ranks the second-most expensive perch for sale within the five boroughs.

The listing’s images show bare interiors, but the home’s massive windows frame incomparable city views — including the full expanse of Central Park seen from the spiral staircase, the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center from a grand salon, One Vanderbilt from the kitchen and the Hudson River from a spa-like bathroom. (The unit also overlooks the East River.)

Its perks additionally include two terraces totaling 240 square feet, a high-end chef’s kitchen and an adjoining breakfast area. Elsewhere, there’s a conservatory, a home office that could also serve as a library — and five of the bedrooms located on the second level.

A spa-like bathroom with a view. Douglas Elliman

The building is on Billionaires’ Row. Getty Images

Janice Chang, of Douglas Elliman, has the listing; the brokerage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The $250 million home, meanwhile, solidified Central Park Tower’s standing as the nation’s priciest building.

Soaring 1,416 feet above street level, that unit comes with nearly 18,000 square feet of interior space and more than 1,400 square feet of outdoor areas.

Its own features include an observatory, a library, a media room, a serving kitchen with a breakfast/family room, a professional-grade catering kitchen with a separate service entry and a private study. The second level is where you can find all five bedroom suites.

Ryan Serhant, of the eponymous Serhant brokerage, holds that listing.

“It’s so high, you are above noise,” Serhant told The Post of the offering at the time of its listing. “When you are on the terrace, you hear nothing — maybe an airplane, but that’s it. You are above sound. It’s so serene. It is magical. You are 1,400 feet in the air, stepping out onto your own terrace, surrounded by a huge glass wall. There has never been anything like it.”