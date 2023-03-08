Open in App
Nyack, NY
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere wears late brother Jansen’s jacket to his funeral

By Margaret Abrams,

2 days ago

Hayden Panettiere honored her late brother, Jansen, by wearing a custom jacket he designed to his funeral service Wednesday.

As first reported by TMZ , Hayden, 33, wore the painterly piece while gathering with her family for a memorial at the Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, New York.

The “Heroes” star let the bold bomber take center stage by styling it with a black shirt and pants along with white sneakers.

Jansen shared several photos of the reversible style on Instagram Feb. 2.

The artist died suddenly two weeks later at only 28 years old.

Following his death, Jansen’s followers praised his design in the comments section. “You were a bright light and a visionary,” one supporter wrote.

“This is what unique fashion is all about!” another added.

Jansen shared photos of the jacket on Instagram shortly before his death.
jrpanettiere/Instagram
The reversible style features a painterly print.
jrpanettiere/Instagram
Jansen, a former child actor, often shared close-ups of his creations (which included shoes and bags in addition to clothing and traditional canvases) on social media. The late designer donated a portion of all purchases to #WeAreAllUkrainians .

Last month, the Panettiere family released a statement revealing his cause of death : “cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

The statement continued, “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit.”

An artist and former actor, Jansen painted clothing and accessories in addition to canvases.
jrpanettiere/Instagram
Jansen shared photos of the jacket on Instagram in February.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Jansen’s memorial service was held Wednesday in Nyack, New York.
MEGA

The “Nashville” star teared up during a visit to “Good Morning America” on Monday, her first appearance since her brother’s death.

“He’s right here with me,” she said after Michael Strahan offered his condolences.

