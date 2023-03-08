Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police find body in Cincinnati-area landfill. Could it be Renee Benedetti?

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch,

2 days ago

Columbus police discovered a body while searching a Cincinnati-area landfill Wednesday but stopped short of indicating whether it was that of a missing Columbus woman whose boyfriend reportedly admitted to killing her and throwing her body in a dumpster.

Police would not confirm to The Dispatch whether the body was connected to the search for Renee Benedetti, a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in late January. Benedetti's boyfriend, 46-year-old Gene Scott, confessed to killing Benedetti earlier this year, according to court documents.

The discovery was made Wednesday at a Rumpke landfill located off of U.S. 68 in Brown County, near Georgetown, Ohio and southeast of Cincinnati.

Cmdr. Mark Denner, who oversees the Columbus police homicide unit, said more information would be released at a press conference on Thursday.

No information has been provided about what led Columbus police to go to the Cincinnati-area landfill.

What happened to Renee Benedetti?

Benedetti was last seen in late January at the North Side apartment she shared with Scott, who is currently being held without bail in the Franklin County jail in connection with a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to documents filed in the federal case against Scott, he reportedly admitted to killing Benedetti and dumping her body in a dumpster. Columbus police searched Scott's apartment on Feb. 1, finding multiple firearms, and Scott was arrested the following day in Kentucky.

Court records show Columbus police had searched Scott's apartment on the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive in the Beechwold area for "evidence of murder."

Scott was not legally allowed to have a firearm after a 1998 conviction for felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Summit County. In that case, according to reports from the Elyria Chronicle Telegram at the time, the victim was found unconscious in a pool of his own blood, had two broken ribs and every bone in the man's face had been broken after he had been robbed and "left for dead." The man was in a coma for more than three weeks.

Scott was sentenced to 18 years in prison in that case.

Columbus police said on Feb. 24 that Benedetti's case was considered a " suspicious death investigation. "

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police find body in Cincinnati-area landfill. Could it be Renee Benedetti?

