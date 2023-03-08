FBI offering reward for information on Kansas City teen missing for over a month
By Sydnie Savage,
2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of a Kansas City teen who has been missing for over a month.
Robker was last seen in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, grey sweatpants and black Puma tennis shoes while riding his black razor skateboard.
Anyone with information on Robker’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office at (816) 512-8200 or Kansas City Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0