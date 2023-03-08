Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KOLR10 News

FBI offering reward for information on Kansas City teen missing for over a month

By Sydnie Savage,

2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of a Kansas City teen who has been missing for over a month.

The Kansas City division of the FBI is working with Kansas City police in the search for 13-year-old Jayden Robker.

Robker was last seen in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.  He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, grey sweatpants and black Puma tennis shoes while riding his black razor skateboard.

Anyone with information on Robker’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office at (816) 512-8200 or Kansas City Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.

