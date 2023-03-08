How Tennessee's new gender affirming care law relied on propaganda to pass | Opinion

Editor's note: The Tennessean has been covering the concern, controversy and legislation surrounding gender affirming care from the reaction of elected officials to the pushback concerning from advocates of transgender youth . This issue has spurred debate across the community. Two pillars of The Tennessean’s opinion and engagement mission is to welcome diverse viewpoints and amplify underrepresented views.

In “The Origins Of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt wrote, “Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.”

This is exactly what happened with Tennessee General Assembly with Senate Bill 1 .

Politicians in the Republican supermajority being led by Majority Leader Jack Johnson in the Senate have decided they know what is best for families of the transgender community.

Don’t you worry about making medical decisions as a family, Senator Johnson and the government are here to make sure you make the “right” decision.

The party of small government who proudly displays the Gadsden flag on anything they can place it on, are now going to be your mother, father, doctor, and priest all rolled into one.

As the world renowned libertarian economist Dr. Deirdre McCloskey said , “ A lot of people who think they love freedom balk at gender crossing.”

Johnson chose to use propaganda to support his claims

When I contacted Senator Johnson’s office with questions about claims made in the text of SB1, which Gov. Bill Lee recently signed , I was referred to a guest opinion column he wrote on Feb. 13.

My email and response are included in the footnote link. While the studies in Senator Johnson’s op-ed are real, his op-ed is filled with propaganda, misinformation, false attribution, and political talking points. In this brief op-ed, I have focused on three of the publications Senator Johnson included in his op-ed.

In an Evidence Review titled “Evidence review: Gender-affirming hormones for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria,” Senator Johnson states, “The U.S. standard of care for gender dysphoria is based on low to very low-quality evidence.”

When a judgment is made without sufficient evidence it is a form of propaganda called “Weak Inference.” On page 47 of the study, it states, “A key limitation to identifying the effectiveness and safety of gender-affirming hormones for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria is the lack of reliable comparative studies.”

In the Evidence Review titled “Evidence review: Gonadotrophin releasing hormone analogues for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria” that it found similar results to the first study. Again the Senator is using propaganda. Specifically he is using card stacking, and weak inference.

On page 40 of the study, the authors state “A key limitation to identifying the effectiveness and safety of GnRH analogues for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria is the lack of reliable comparative studies. The lack of clear, expected outcomes from treatment with a GnRH analogue (the purpose of which is to suppress secondary sexual characteristics which may cause distress from unwanted pubertal changes) also makes interpreting the evidence difficult. The size of the population with gender dysphoria means conducting a prospective trial may be unrealistic, at least on a single centre basis. There may also be ethical issues with a ‘no treatment arm’ in comparative trials of GnRH analogues, where there may be poor mental health outcomes if treatment is withheld.”

Public should ask Johnson why he targeted LGBTQ community

In a research article titled , “Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons Undergoing Sex Reassignment Surgery: Cohort Study in Sweden, ” Senator Johnson states that the authors of this Swedish study from 2011 found that “when followed out beyond 10 years, the sex reassigned group had 19 times the rate of completed suicides and nearly three times the rate of all-cause mortality and inpatient psychiatric care compared to the general population of Sweden.”

This quote is not in the 2011 study. Senator Johnson incorrectly attributed this quote. This quote comes from “The Public Disclosure,” which is the online journal of the Witherspoon Institute, which is a conservative think tank based in New Jersey. Not only is this card stacking, but it is also a complete lie because the quote doesn’t appear in the study.

Fox 17 quotes Senator Johnson as saying, “The passing of my bill in the Tennessee Senate is a huge accomplishment in the fight to keep our kids safe. As a dad, you can be certain I’ll continue my fight to safeguard our Tennessee kids.”

Senator Johnson is a crusader for children’s rights. He is a fighter for small government. He is a fighter for parental rights. He is a fighter for school choice. He is a fighter for everyone except the LGBTQ community.

Why is this the one community that Senator Johnson is relentlessly targeting? Maybe if enough people call his office and press him on why he is targeting the LGBTQ community he will give an honest answer. One can hope.

Jason McClary is a musician who lives in Franklin, Tennessee with his wife and dog named Cookie.

