See which spots were named the best Tennessee eateries by Southern Living

Peg Leg Porker was named best barbecue in Tennessee while Aubrey's took the prize for the state's best locally-owned restaurant.

The magazine dubbed Tootsie's Orchid Lounge the best honky tonk in the state.

The magazine on Tuesday released this year's list of best barbecue spots in each southern state alongside other restaurant rankings. Aubrey's in East Tennessee was dubbed the state's best locally-owned restaurant while Tootsie's Orchid Lounge was named Tennessee's best honky tonk.

The rankings were decided by votes cast by Southern Living readers.

Peg Leg Porker opened in 2013 and has been family-owned and operated since. Carey and Delaniah Bringle first began with a catering business but have won numerous culinary awards for their barbecue since opening their Gulch location.

The joint is known for its delicious BBQ sauce, both mild and hot, and draws from the West Tennessee-style of dry-rubbed ribs and slaw-topped pulled pork sandwiches.

Aubrey's took the prize for the state's best locally-owned restaurant. The 14-location family-owned eatery is known for its crispy chicken tender platters but serves a wide variety of American fare.

Southern Living's rankings included top eateries for southern states Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.