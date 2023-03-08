Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Outsider.com

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Puts $200 Million, 312-Foot Superyacht For Sale: See Photos

By Daniel Morrison,

2 days ago
James Gilbert / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Times must be tough for billionaires, as Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is putting his $200 million superyacht, Kismet, up for sale.

The superyacht, which is 312 feet long, is insane. It’s like a floating resort that is designed to be extraordinarily luxurious. It has accommodations that have been described as, “better than a 5-star hotel.”

Take a look at Shad Khan’s superyacht, here:

Among the accommodations that Kismet comes with are multiple pools, a full-service spa, a gym, a moving theater, and a helipad. That way you can fly your helicopter straight onboard and avoid associating with anyone.

The best part is that it comes with a 3-D printed jaguar. That’s the kind of detail that helps make sure all your friends know you’re from Duval.

Shad Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire, bought the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, having previously tried to buy the Rams. Since then, he also bought Fulham F.C. and is the lead investor with his son in AEW. His money comes from a car bumper company he founded before buying Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts supplier.

The last time Shad Khan sold a yacht, it measured only 223 feet long. At that time, he replaced it with Kismet. So, there is a good chance this decision to sell is only so he can upgrade once again.

Shad Khan Slept Through an Important Game

In Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a pivotal game against the Tennessee Titans as they fought for a playoff berth. However, that wasn’t exciting enough for Shad Khan, who was caught dreaming about his new yacht during the game.

The cameras seemed to catch Khan sleeping as the game was going poorly for Jacksonville. Then, after a Jaguars’ score, cameras found him awake and celebrating.

Ultimately, Jacksonville won that and earned a home playoff game. It was a glimpse of the future for Jaguars fans.

