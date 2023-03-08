Open in App
Bartlesville, OK
Examiner Enterprise

STRONG FINISH: BHS just shy despite fiery final inning comeback

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168I2C_0lByoTOA00

Bartlesville High’s baseball team finished on a wave of strength Monday night — but the Bruins had to surge from too far down to overtake Tulsa Union High.

The host Union squad outlasted the Bruins, 5-3, in the district opener for Bartlesville.

Union painstakingly built a 5-0 lead during the first five innings, while Bartlesville produced only two baserunners the first six innings.

But, Bartlesville (1-2) still owned plenty of snarl and grit.

In the top of the seventh, the Bruins unhitched their offensive futility from the first six innings and spurred their attack.

Nik Johnson opened the seventh by drawing a walk, which brought Eric Olenberger to the plate, where he lashed a double.

Junior Brendan Asher came up next. With the count at 2-and-2, he lashed a single that plated Johnson to trim Union’s lead to 5-1.

The next two Bruin batters went down on strikes, but Olenberger scored on a passed ball to pull Bartlesville within three runs, 5-2.

Brett Eaves followed with a base hit that brought home Asher to make it a 5-3 score.

But, Union’s Armando Gomez whiffed the next hitter to wrap up the game.

Hayworth earned the pitching win for Union after working six innings and striking out 11. Gomez finished up the final inning — and the Bruin offense zinged him until he he finally got the final out. King drove in two Union runs and Briggs hammered three hits.

For Bartlesville, Olenberger doubled, while Zeb Henry, Asher and Eaves each singled. Luke Fox stole a base.

Asher started on the bump and pitched five innings for the Bruins, scattering seven hits, allowing four earned runs, walking four and striking out four.

Carson Leach pitched a shutout inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Cody Price and his Bruins finish out the week Thursday with a road game at Sapulpa. They also played Tuesday at home, after today’s newspaper deadline. Next week, Bartlesville will participate in a spring baseball tourney in the Gulf Coast Classic in Alabama. They will play four Tennessee teams in three days,

With a strong finish this week, Bartlesville could take a winning record into next week’s tournament.

Bartlesville is coming off back-to-back 20-wins-plus seasons.

